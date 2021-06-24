Taiwan says discussion of COVID-19 vaccine passports





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan is in talks with international bodies over COVID-19 vaccine passports, the head of his Centers for Disease Control said Thursday, which could help ease travel restrictions for a long time. Photograph Photograph: A medical worker performs a rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) disease test on a Taiwanese resident following a growing number of locally transmitted cases at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang Taiwan has previously considered such a scheme, but has been extremely careful about opening its mostly closed borders, otherwise it allows more infections and is currently on high alert to stop the highly contagious Delta variant. Director-General of the Centers for Disease Control in Taiwan Chou Jih-haw told reporters that they have already begun talks with other governments and international organizations regarding vaccine passports. We hope to catch up with the international community soon, he said, without giving details. The government is trying to speed up a vaccination program blocked by supply delays, with about 7% of a population of 23.5 million receiving at least one of the two doses required. Chou said getting vaccines was still very difficult due to global shortages, but that they were working hard and he had no concrete timetable for when more could arrive. The Taiwanese government said last week it would allow Terry Gou, billionaire founder of Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to negotiate on its behalf for vaccines from Germany BioNTech SE. Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said at the same press conference that there was a chance that this plan would succeed. I want to emphasize that it is an opportunity because there is almost no international use of this procurement method, he said. Taiwan is dealing with a set of household infections, almost all of the previously globally dominant Alpha variants, although numbers are stabilizing and the outbreak has been relatively small. Still, the cases have angered the government, which has approved curbs in public gatherings and closed entertainment venues. Taiwan has reported only five Delta variant infections to date, said Chou, all imported and who were identified as they were under strict quarantine of arrivals outside two weeks. Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Edited by Michael Perry

