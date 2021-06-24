UK Weather: Met Office says ‘very hot’ days to come after last shower in June





A spell of “very hot weather” is on the horizon amid reports that a 38C heat blast is heading towards the UK. Forecasters have raised hopes for an impending heat wave and predict there may be some “hot days” to come. A “mixed” end in June and the beginning in July is likely according to the Met Office, although temperatures above average may be on their way, Report Somerset Live. Thunderstorms and torrential rain are also forecast for the next four weeks amid reports that Mercury could be pushed into the 30s in early July. And updates to the long-distance Met Offices forecast will give new hope for a heat wave after a mixed June, which so far has seen record temperatures for the year, but also widespread weather warnings for storms in England and Wales.















The Met Office says in its July 7 – July 21 long – term forecast: “Although confidence remains low, generally the conditions set are feasible, with some of the most vague short – term forecasts possible. “Some northwestern areas are likely to see short-term rainfall and cloudy weather conditions, as well as a continuing risk for periods of rain or storms, especially in the south. “Temperatures above average continue to be well signaled, with the possibility of some very hot or hot days coming.”















Hot weather is likely to follow another threat from storms and rainfall which could “potentially turn stormy”. A plane crossing the Atlantic from North America could push temperatures into the 1930s in the South West and parts of England in early July, according to the latest Netweathers long-range forecasts. The long-distance forecast for Sunday, 27 June – 6 July says: “Sunday is likely to see heavy rainfall across the south of the UK, turning potentially torrential.

















“Somewhere else it is likely to be cloudy with little rainfall. Temperatures warm and humid enough in the south, to be more normal elsewhere. “Temperatures are likely to be above normal, with the potential for some very hot or hot days in the south. The winds will certainly be light to moderate throughout, with a westerly gust through the northern areas and a gust Easter across the south. “





Weather forecast in the UK today Southern and Eastern Scotland and Northern England seeing a good and warm sun here. Some mostly light rain in the south, but getting lighter leading to some big thunderstorms for Wales and Midlands. Most prevalent rain for the northwest. TONIGHT Rain and rain continuing southeast into most of the UK with some strong winds in the north. Becoming drier for Northern Ireland and western Scotland. Friday Rain clearing in most of England and Wales but heavy rainfall occurring in the southeast. The rain continues to eastern Scotland and northeastern England where much colder than Thursday. Mostly good Northern Ireland. Forecast for Saturday through Monday Rain or rainfall is limited on Saturday in the southern areas, lasting until Sunday here. Many other areas are likely to be settled and heated. Potential for heavy rain in the south on Monday.















