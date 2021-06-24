The giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo





A month before the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the city has another reason to celebrate – giant panda Shin Shin has given birth to twin cubs at the Ueno Zoo, the panda’s first birth there in four years. The Tokyo Zoo website listed the two newborn pandas as born an hour and a half away at 1:03 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. Wednesday. Their gender has not been determined and they have not yet been named. “All staff are working together to observe and protect the mother and giant panda children,” the zoo said in a statement on its panda website. One of the cubs weighs 124 grams (4.37 ounces), according to the announcement. The weight of the other is unknown. The puppies are approximately the length of an adult human hand, as seen in a photograph on the zoo website. Shin Shin was born on July 3, 2005, at the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in Wolong, China. She arrived at the Ueno Zoo a decade ago along with her male partner Ri Ri. The couple are also the parents of a female panda named Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017. It is not yet known when newborn puppies are expected to appear at the zoo. Shin Shin had been out of the public eye since the zoo reopened from the pandemic closure on June 4, when she was showing possible signs of being pregnant. Pandas are extremely difficult to breed in captivity, as females only heat up once a year and can be selective for partners. “The pandas are now a family of five. This is such happy news,” said Japan’s chief of staff Katsunobu Kato, offering his congratulations to the area’s gardeners for the birth. “I believe that everyone at the zoo is doing everything they can day and night to keep the panda family healthy first, and I hope everyone will keep them warm and calm.”

