What to expect as Kashmir leaders meet Indias Modin in New Delhi | Conflict news

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by the Indians Top pro-Indian politicians from India-administered Kashmir will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since the region’s special status was disputed two years ago.

The talks are being seen as a departure from Modis’s tough stance in the region following the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019, followed by a long and crippling military stalemate and communication to stifle any opposition to the controversial move by governments.

Both constitutional provisions gave the Muslim-majority region a degree of autonomy. But the abolition of its special status saw the region divided into two federally administered territories.

Thousands of Kashmiri politicians, anti-India separatists, activists and lawyers were arrested as part of the crackdown, including several former region prime ministers set to meet with the Indian leader on Thursday.

The Kashmir Himalayan region is claimed in its entirety by India and Pakistan, who have ruled over parts of it since the two nations gained independence from British rule in 1947.

An armed insurgency was launched by the Indian side in the early 1990s to seek independence from India or a union with Pakistan. Separatists who have made the same demands through non-violent means continue to remain in prison or under house arrest.

The Muslim-majority region also has a small group of pro-Indian politicians and political parties running in national and regional elections.

Why were Kashmiri leaders invited?

More than a dozen leaders from these pro-Indian political parties have been invited to New Delhi for a meeting with Modi and his trusted lieutenant, Interior Minister Amit Shah.

While there is no clarity on the agenda of the meeting, there is speculation that the federal government wants to resume the banned political activity in the region and restore the citizenship that was taken two years ago.

As the region lost its citizenship, pro-Indian parties that had dominated regional politics since 1947 were also targeted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The three former prime ministers of the region, 83-year-old Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA), a law called illegal by the rights group Amnesty International .

Old Abdullah was released in March last year after eight months in custody, his son shortly afterwards, while Mufti was released in October after 14 months under house arrest.

But the August 5, 2019 decision of the right-wing federal government had already changed the political and geographical realities of the region.

To challenge this, the two main regional parties The National Conference led by the People’s Democratic Party Abdullahs and Muftis for the first time joined under an umbrella group of small parties and called it the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The coalition, also known as the Gupkar Alliance, seeks to restore the autonomy and limited citizenship of Indian-administered Kashmir.

After a regional coalition between PDP and BJP disbanded in 2018, there was no elected government in the region. New Delhi rules directly or through manually elected administrators.

In the past two years, BJP has also made some controversial changes to the laws of the regions, including allowing foreigners to settle permanently in the region, which locals fear would change its Muslim-majority character.

What do Kashmiri leaders say?

Before leaving for New Delhi, the leaders said they were unaware of the agenda of the meeting with Modin.

We hope to present our position to the prime minister and interior minister, Farooq Abdullah told reporters at a news conference after PAGD members met on Tuesday in the main town of Srinagar.

Mufti Mehbooba, left, stands next to Farooq Abdullah after a meeting with local leaders [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]

Mufti, the PDP president and the region’s last prime minister, said there is a need for dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue, and that New Delhi has humiliated current politicians in the past two years.

Whatever has been taken from us, we will talk about it. Without restoring our rights, we will tell them (the government) that they can not bring peace to the region, she said, referring to Article 370.

Meanwhile, the BJP has tried to bypass pro-Indian Kashmiri parties by labeling them dynastic and corrupt. In a tweet last year, Interior Minister Shah referred to the PAGD alliance as the Gupkar gang, causing outrage in the region.

The government has also tried to bring new faces and new parties to the regional political arena, but they failed to yield results in local polls held in December last year.

Most of the seats in the polls were secured by the PAGD alliance, although elected representatives enjoy little power in a federal territory.

Manoj Joshi, based in Delhi, a political expert at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said local polls could not bypass the authority of traditional political parties, forcing the government to deal with them.

“I think it is a planned move,” Joshi told al Jazeera.

In the last two years, the government has repaired the state administration and also has a commission on demarcation which can change the balance of political power within any new state that will emerge, he said.

Nirmal Singh, a former BJP minister from the region who is also scheduled to attend Thursday’s meeting, told Al Jazeera that the talks are part of a promise made by Modi.

The prime minister had promised from the Red Castle that he would start the political process in Kashmir, he said, referring to the Indian Prime Ministers’ annual Independence Day speech from the walls of the Mughal-era castle in New Delhi.

Hasshte loved a little while, but we hope this is a golden chance to keep our point of view, Singh added.

Talks are being held due to US pressure?

Ruhulla Mehdi, a former National Conference lawmaker in the region, told Al Jazeera that the Modis government may have agreed to speak with Kashmiri leaders following secret meetings between India and Pakistan earlier this year, mediated by the UAE. United Arab Emirates.

In April, the Reuters news agency reported that senior intelligence officials from both nations held secret talks in Dubai in January in a bid to defuse military tension over the disputed Himalayan region.

“I think it has more to do with international dynamics than domestic ones,” Mehdi said, adding that the Biden administration in the United States wants India to treat Kashmir democratically.

The US has mentioned the Kashmir issue many times. The step is to save face now because BJP has realized it needs to engage with political leaders in Kashmir.

Following the secret talks, India and Pakistan jointly issued a rare statement reaffirming their decision to abide by a 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between them.

For five months now, guns have been silent on the LoC, which in 2020 saw more than 8,000 cases of ceasefire violations, resulting in hundreds of deaths on both sides.

Are the geopolitical factors behind the decision?

Some experts also say the New Delhi dialogue surprise offer has come amid India’s two main geopolitical concerns: the unresolved border crisis with China in the Ladakh region and the Taliban advancing in Afghanistan.

Months of heightened tensions with China last year had raised the specter of a full-blown war between two Asian nuclear-armed rivals.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash in Ladakhs Galwan Valley in June last year the first combat losses on the disputed border in more than 40 years. China earlier this year admitted it also lost four soldiers in the fighting.

Tensions eased in February this year after thousands of soldiers from both sides who were stationed at the Current Control Line (LAC), the de facto border between them, withdrew and a hotline was announced between their foreign ministers.

Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a political analyst based in the disputed region, said New Delhi is reviving the bridge with the old parties in Kashmir as it worries about developments in Afghanistan.

One of the factors is that the US is withdrawing from Afghanistan and India is scared because Kabul is much closer to Srinagar by distance than Delhi. They are worried and need to do something about it, Hussain said.

But he also called the talks a marketing ploy.

We do not know the result. There has been a backlash from New Delhi because they previously portrayed them (Kashmiri politicians) as a gang of thugs, he said.

Hussain said Modi had an understanding with former US President Donald Trump.

He (Modi) played as an election agent for Trump. He does not have the same relationship with the Biden administration, which includes Cold War hawks who want to regain the support of former allies like Pakistan and Turkey, he said.

But analyst Joshi ruled out any international pressure following New Delhi’s decision to talk to Kashmiri leaders.

I do not think there is any particular international pressure as such. The situation in the valley is not so alarming to attract international attention, he told Al Jazeera.

While Joshi acknowledged that there have been critical statements by the Biden administration about depriving people of the internet, he said that, in itself, does not have much impact on the government.

Normalcy (in Indian-administered Kashmir) is further, but yes, restoring the political process can help bring it back, he said.