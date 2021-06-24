The climate watchdog says Britain does not have a strategy to meet its goals.





An influential monitoring group on Thursday said the British government was doing very little to deliver on the ambitious promises it has made in tackling climate change. Although the government has promised to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, it has failed to take temporary steps such as tax incentives to reduce substantial emissions to meet that goal, according to a report from the group. Climate Change Committee. The problem is action, distribution just hasn’t been there, said John Gummer, chairman of the committee, which is funded by the British government to advise lawmakers on environmental policies. Criticism can be unpleasant for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson has made leadership on climate diplomacy a key pillar for post-Brexit Britain he is trying to shape.

The British ambitions to make an impact in this area will emerge later this year in Glasgow, Scotland, where Mr Johnson is expected to chair a major international rally known as COP26, which leaders like President Biden hope to be a forum for advancing the globe climate agenda. In 2019, Mr Johnson outlined a vision for a green industrial revolution in Britain, pledging to halt sales of most new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and keeping away the prospect of creating around 250,000 seats working in areas like open air, hydrogen and battery production. The ideas followed legislation passed in 2019, before Mr Johnson took office, which set out the zero-zero promise for 2050. On Thursday, however, the committee said that while such commitments were historic, the government was too late in making them good. What we have seen since then is almost nothing, said Chris Stark, the committee’s chief executive, in an interview. The committee and environmentalists have warned that the continued lack of follow-up could make it difficult for Mr Johnson to persuade other governments to take potentially painful steps to reduce emissions at the climate summit.

Everyone is demanding action and distribution, not promises, said Mr Gummer, a former cabinet minister who, like Mr Johnson, is a member of the Conservative Party.

If the government does not come up with credible plans, he said, the whole concept of global Britain being a leader will, in fact, be undermined. In a report published Thursday, the committee wrote that achieving zero level as well as intermediate points would require what it called a significant change in government actions. In addition to tax incentives to boost reduced emissions, the committee called for dedicated government spending to reduce emissions from industry, buildings and agriculture, and a greater effort to show the opportunities offered to people and businesses by addressing the change in climate. So far, the authors of the reports write, it is difficult to discern any comprehensive strategy in the climate plans we have seen in the last 12 months. Analysts say the criticism could prompt the government to do more, especially with the climate summit. Doug Parr, chief scientist of the UK-based environmental group Greenpeace, said criticizing the commissions would be difficult for the government. In this year of all years, yes, it will matter, he added.

The committee has influence because it is part of the legal framework credited with Britains’ achievements so far on climate. In recent decades, Britain has been among the world leaders in tackling climate change, reducing emissions by 40 percent from 1990 to 2019. Many observers credit the performance of Britains with legislation in 2008 setting the legally binding emission target and setting up a committee to monitor progress and advise the government. At the same time, many say, the government’s procrastination at the moment is not surprising, as Britain has previously opted for low-hanging fruits for climate change and now faces more difficult obstacles to making progress. further. A large portion of previous profits have come from the energy sector. Britain has replaced most of its highly polluting coal generators first with natural gas-powered plants and, more recently, with renewable generation sources, making carpets in the shallows of the North Sea with wind turbines. Analysts say reducing carbon in electricity is relatively easy because the consumer does not see any real change when making a light switch. Progress in the future may require more intrusive and expensive measures, such as replacing natural gas heating systems with equipment known as heat pumps and widespread reconstruction of insulated homes. All politicians are very afraid they have to deal with consumer and people’s homes because of political sensitivities, said Nick Mabey, chief executive of E3G, an environmental group.

