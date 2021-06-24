International
Indonesian cleric gets 4 years in prison for concealing COVID-19 test results
The Eastern Jakarta District Court ruled that Rizieq Shihab had lied about his COVID-19 test result, which made it more difficult to track contacts.
An influential fire brand cleric in Indonesia was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, June 24, 2021, for hiding information about his coronavirus test result.
The three-judge panel at East Jakarta District Court, which was under heavy police and military guarding, ruled that Rizieq Shihab had lied about his COVID-19 test result, which made it more difficult to track contacts.
Shihab has been banned since December 13. The judges ordered that the time he served be deducted from his sentence.
Authorities blocked roads leading to the court as thousands of Shihabs supporters tried to stage a rally to demand his release. Police opened tear gas and water cannons to disperse strong supporters who tried to approach the court. Hundreds who refused to leave were arrested.
Shihab’s case was part of a series of criminal trials he has faced since returning from a three-year exile in Saudi Arabia last November.
Judges in the same court on May 27 sentenced him to eight months in prison for violating health protocols by holding a religious rally and his daughter’s wedding, both attended by thousands of supporters during the coronavirus outbreak. He was also fined 20 million rupees ($ 1,400) for a mass rally in West Java.
After the meetings, he was treated at Ummi Hospital in Bogor, a town just outside the capital, Jakarta, for COVID-19, but hospital officials kept his condition a secret.
The indictment alleges that Shihab’s false statement that he was healthy, which was broadcast by several news networks and went viral on social media, put the community at risk, given that he had participated in several events involving thousands of people.
Shihab, 55, was the leader and grand imam of the now-defunct Defenders of Islam Front, widely known by the Indonesian acronym FPI, which was once on the political fringes. She has a long record of vandalizing night spots, throwing stones at Western embassies and attacking rival religious groups, and wants Islamic Sharia law to be enforced in Indonesia’s 230 million Muslims.
The presence of the Shihabs at the gatherings attracted large crowds, with many ignoring the physical distance and not wearing masks.
Prosecutors had sought a six-year prison sentence for Shihab. Ummi Hospital Director Andi Tatat is being tried separately.
Victim of political persecution
During the trial, Shihab said he was concerned that the discovery that he was ill would be politicized by his opponents.
He said he was a victim of political persecution because of his strong opposition to the former Christian Governor of Jakarta, an ally of President Joko Widodo, who was jailed on blasphemy charges.
The movement against the governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, had brought extreme Islamic groups into the political stream and shocked the government in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and the third largest democracy.
Shihab was sentenced to seven months in prison in 2003 after his group vandalized bars in Jakarta. Five years later, he was again convicted and sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for an attack on an event of religious freedom.
Shihab left Indonesia in 2017 for a pilgrimage to Mecca shortly after police accused him of a pornography case and of insulting the official ideology of the state. Police dropped both charges a year later.
He has been calling for a moral revolution since arriving home, fueling tensions with the Widodo administration.
The government banned the FPI in December, saying it had no legal basis to act as a civil society organization and that its activities often violated the law and caused public unrest.
