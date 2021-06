REGINA, Saskatchewan A Canadian indigenous group on Wednesday announced the horrific and shocking discovery of the bones of hundreds of children at the site of a former school in Saskatchewan province, the largest such discovery to date. It came weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves on the grounds of another former boarding school in British Columbia. Both schools were part of a system that took indigenous children into the country from their families, sometimes by force, and housed them in boarding schools. A National Commission for Truth and Reconciliation called the practice cultural genocide. Many children never returned home, and their families were given only vague explanations of their fate, or none at all.

In a statement, the Federation of Indigenous Soviet Nations did not give an exact figure, but said the latest remnants number in the hundreds and were the most important so far in Canada.

The discovery was made by the first Cowessess nation at the Medieval Indian Residential School, about 87 miles from the town of Regina. Federation chief Bobby Cameron said the group planned an official announcement Thursday. Recent findings are likely to deepen the debate of nations over its history of exploitation of indigenous peoples. The findings will focus attention on the horrors of schools where sexual, physical and emotional abuse was common, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission found. Investigations into the fate of missing children are also an excuse for Indigenous Canadians, whose oral histories suggest that thousands of missing children from schools were often met with skepticism. The remains of 215 children were discovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia through the use of penetrating radar. Similar to MRI scanning, the technology produces images of abnormalities on the ground.

An official at the Federation of Indigenous Soviet Nations said the final analysis began about three weeks ago, not long after the announcement of preliminary findings about the Kamloops school from Tkemlps to Secwpemc Nation First. The search at Kamloops school is still ongoing and First Nation leaders say they expected a final report to increase the number of graves found. Like Kamloops, the Marieval school, which opened in 1899, was operated on for most of its history by the Roman Catholic Church for the Government of Canada. A marked cemetery still exists on the school premises, which was closed in 1997 and subsequently destroyed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos