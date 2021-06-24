Covid-19 NZ: Those in Wellington countries of interest legally required to stay at home, follow health advice

People who were in any official place of interest in Wellington are now legally required to stay home and follow the advice of the Department of Health.

The Wellington region is at the Covid-19 alert level after an Australian traveled there from Sydney over the weekend. He tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Australia.

Heath CEO Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a Section 70 orders was issued to place a legal claim on anyone who had been to specific places when the visitor was there.

Nineteen places of interest have been identified.

The Covid-19 test that is taking place at the Hataitai Park test pop-up station after an Australian visitor tested positive in Wellington.

There is a notice in Section 70… that actually sets a legal requirement for people who were in places of interest at the appointed time to follow the instructions that are on the website, Bloomfield said Thursday.

It is not optional, it is actually a legal requirement and it is enforceable.

Failure or refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offense under S72 of the 1956 Health Act, punishable by up to 6 months in prison and / or a fine of up to $ 4000.

advice of ministries over places of interest, including testing tips, varied slightly depending on the location and type of potential exposure.

For example, anyone on the same Qantas flight as a passenger, from Sydney to Wellington, is required to isolate for a full 14 days from the last exposure and request a test immediately. They are also required to be tested on day 5 after the last exposure and day 12.

For some other places of interest, such as Countdown Cable Lane on Lambton Quay, the tips changed a bit.

People who were in the supermarket on Sunday between 18:00 and 19:15 are required to stay home, take a test around day 5 after the last exposure and stay home until a negative test result is obtained.

They also sought to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, they are asked to take a test immediately and stay home until the negative result returns.

At Thursday’s Covid conference, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was asked if officials were concerned about the compatibility of people who had been told to isolate themselves.

He said they were required to stay home for 14 days because there is an extra degree of risk related to the nature of their exposure.

So please stay home. The health line will be in regular contact with them to make sure they are staying home and to remind them why we are asking them to stay home.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Hipkins said officials relied on people doing what was required of them, and New Zealanders generally wanted to do the right thing and stop the virus from spreading.

The times stated for each country of interest were based on a risk assessment, Hipkins said. Bloomfield added that because of the air nature of the virus and the enclosed spaces involved, such as a bar, then it is likely that extra time will be added to a place where there may still be residual danger, even when a person may be away.

1 NEWS There were fears that the man would have the Delta variant, which is circulating in Sydney.

It has now been five days since Syndey’s visitor was in Wellington and the test results obtained Thursday and Friday would help determine the answer over the next few days, Bloomfield said.

As we have learned from the Covid-19 situations in Auckland, it is very important that the people who should be tested, such as those who were in places of interest, be the ones being tested, Bloomfield said.

Covid-19 test station at Taranaki St in Wellington on Thursday.

If you are in contact with someone, or if you work with, or live with, or have spent time with someone who has been to a place of interest, you do not need to isolate and test unless specifically instructed.

It is not yet clear which variant the infected traveler has, but Australian authorities expect his case to be genomically linked to the current Sydney outbreak, where the Delta variant is spreading.

Lesley Gray, a senior lecturer in the Department of Primary Health Care and General Practice at the University of Otago, said how readers can recall when we first learned the so-called Kent (Alpha) variant originally from England.

This was seen as a much more contagious variant than the original virus, she said through Science Media Center.

In comparison, the Delta variant (believed to have originated in India) is more than 60 percent more transmissible than that of the Kent variant within. So it is a very fast transmitter and that is cause for concern.