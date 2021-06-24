Tasmanian demons exterminate the penguin colony on Australia’s Maria Island





A number of devils were transplanted to Maria Island off the east coast of Tasmania in 2012 under Save the Tasmanian Devil Program (STDP) – a joint initiative of the Australian and Tasmanian governments.

Conservation group BirdLife Tasmania said the government’s latest survey found a population of tiny penguins, some of whom were once 3,000, who have since completely disappeared from the island.

A decade ago, demons – carnivorous marsupials, native to the island state of Tasmania – faced the threat of extinction from a communicable and deadly disease of the facial tumor.

Maria Island was one of several islands chosen to house “insurance populations,” according to BirdLife Tasmania. This helped the Tasmanian devil population recover, rising from 28 devils between 2012 and 2013 to about 100 in 2016.

But the program came at a cost – the devils also “eliminated” a shear water colony, a seabird species, according to a paper published last year in the journal Biological Conservation. Eric Woehler, caller to BirdLife Tasmania, said the loss of the birds was more a matter of “when, not if”. “When you look at the history of accidental or deliberate presentations of carnivorous predators on oceanic islands anywhere in the world, there has always been a catastrophic impact on bird populations on those islands,” he added. CNN has contacted the Australian and Tasmanian governments for comment. Some conservatives and scientists had warned of the potential impact on other wildlife species before the devils were transplanted. A 2011 report from the Tasmania Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment said there could be “a negative impact on small penguin colonies and shear waters on Maria Island through devil predators.” Woehler said now would be a good time to drive the demons off Maria Island, adding that penguin colonies could grow again when the looting pressure was gone. “There is an increasing prevalence of disease resistance in wild devils,” he said. “The fact that other insurance populations already exist around Tasmania means that Maria Island can be restored as an island for penguins and shear waters without the presence of demons.”

