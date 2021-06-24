New World Health Organization COVID vaccine guidelines for confusing children





CLEVELAND (WJW) The confusion began after the World Health Organization, or WHO, earlier this week urged countries to stop giving children COVID-19 vaccines. Right now, the only vaccine approved in most countries for children over the age of 12 is the Pfizer vaccine. Extensive clinical trials have shown that it is safe to use for those 12 years of age and older. More stimulating checks? Additional payments are expected to go into the millions

Doctors say the WHO announcement was not about discouraging the use of the vaccine, but urging authorities in many countries to wait before using it in children now. This is not about health issues with the vaccine, but something much simpler than that. “The WHO is making recommendations to the whole world, including countries where vaccines are scarce, while the CDC is making recommendations to the United States, where vaccines are plentiful,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, University Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. that the WHO recommendation is related to current access to vaccines. In the United States and Canada, access and quantities of the Pfizer vaccine are easy for adults and children over the age of 12. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images) But for many nations in other parts of the world, especially in developing countries in Africa and Asia, the Pfizer vaccine is scarce or simply not available. And since it is the only widely approved vaccine for 12 years and older, Dr. Edwards says the WHO is calling for those countries to put the vaccination of younger patients on the list of patients’ priorities. “That’s why they left it vague saying that children are not a top priority for vaccination and they are in it and should be, but here in the United States, it is appropriate to vaccinate children because everyone “Adults who want to be vaccinated have access to vaccines so there is no reason to stop vaccinating children. They are two different situations.” She says now all studies show that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and is the best protection we now have for children to prevent COVID infection. And she says it remains critical that vaccines for American adults with any vaccine, and for children with the Pfizer vaccine, continue because new variants remain a threat to everyone’s health. Frontier Airlines adds the COVID Recovery Rate to the ticket price. Here is what it covers

“I would absolutely vaccinate your child. There is no need to take that risk, no matter how low that risk may be, with your child’s health now that he or she has a vaccine to prevent it. “Dr Edwards said. Clinical trials are currently underway for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to see if they can also be used safely for children over 12 years of age. Ohioans seeking vaccination can find a location mu ketu.



