



The International Hydrographic Bureau has marked its 100th anniversary, with speeches and activities celebrating a century of global cooperation. Hydrography is the branch of applied sciences which deals with the measurement and description of the physical characteristics of oceans, seas, coastal areas, lakes and rivers, as well as with the prediction of their change over time. This supports navigation safety and all other maritime activities, including economic development, research and environmental protection. Centennial celebrations on June 21 were hosted in Monaco and included speeches by Prince Albert of Monaco, Dr. Matthias Jonas, Secretary General of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the UN Special Envoy for the Ocean, Ambassador Peter Thomson. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has reported with a high degree of confidence that we will lose 70-90% of coral reefs when global temperatures reach 1.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile WMO reports that were still above 3 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, Mr. Thomson said. The International Hydrographic Organization and its sister agencies, including the World Meteorological Organization, stand as a consistently positive test of the benefits of multilateralism and international cooperation, Mr. Thomson said. The IHO has always been an important and unwavering partner for the WMO, cooperating in areas of mutual interest, namely the use of ocean data for maritime and coastal security, said WMO Secretary General Prof. Petteri Taalas in a video message. Collaboration between the hydrographic and meteorological communities dates back to the first Marine Life Safety Convention (SOLAS) in 1914. This was created in response to the tragic sinking of the Titanic. SOLAS uses maritime safety information, covering both navigation warnings and meteorological forecasts / warnings, to ensure the safety of life at sea. In support of SOLAS, both the IHO Worldwide Navigation Warning Service and the WMO Worldwide Meto-Ocean Warning and Warning Service provide the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Global Maritime Security System (IMO) with warnings and regular information used by sailors at sea. Collaboration between IHO NAVAREAS and WMO METAREAS is essential to this effective service, with messages that are easily understood by maritime customers. The WMO and IHO also have common interests in reducing disaster risk in coastal areas, within the Sendai framework. Accessing the WMO terrestrial system to improve services to meet societal needs requires high-resolution batimetric data for coastal areas. With more accurate in-depth data, WMO Global Data Processing and Forecasting Systems can provide better products to mitigate the effects of coastal flooding – which includes storm surges and tsunamis. Initiatives by the IHO to provide a comprehensive view of the ocean provide vital data for the WMO and we appreciate your efforts, said Prof. Taalas. The centennial celebrations were held longer World Hydrography Day, which is celebrated every year on June 21st. The focus this year is on the key role that hydrography can play in supporting autonomous technologies. These include air, surface and submarine drones, as well as autonomous ships. The WMO Newsletter article on IHO and WMO over a century of collaboration is here.

