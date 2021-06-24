MoD crashed as key contracts face 20 years delays: CityAM





The Armed Forces are facing combined delays of more than 20 years in introducing new technologies and critical equipment, a brutal new report has warned. According to the National Audit Office (NAO), contracts are being hampered by a combination of poorly performing suppliers and a lack of project management skills from the Ministry of Defense (MoD). He added that the Ministry of Defense’s “short-term” financial planning around the management of its overall equipment portfolio was also to blame. “A focus on short-term cost savings means suppliers lose skills and are reluctant to take risks when contracts are allowed,” the report found. Of the 20 major equipment programs the report reviewed, 13 provide for delays of 254 months in total. Through the programs, which have a combined cost of $ 120 billion, the Department of Defense “also does not strictly review whether it is continuing to provide value for money from programs when costs and schedules change,” he added.. Gareth Davies, head of NAO, said: “Too often, the MoD does not deliver on its core equipment contracts as planned due to a combination of supplier underperformance, MoD and supplier failure to catch up with the technical complexity. of projects, and short-term solutions to affordability problems. “To ensure that protection contracts give value to taxpayers, the MoD should pursue its efforts to establish good practice in its relations with suppliers. “Strong leadership and skilled staff are needed to translate good intentions into results that bring real benefits to the armed forces and value to taxpayers.” The most recent projects were the RAFs A400M transport aircraft and the upgrade of the Warrior armored vehicle, which was removed from the last defense review. The fifth Astute class nuclear submarine is also expected to be 25 months late. A Defense Ministry spokesman said: “We are responsible for distributing a large range of complex hardware software. Assisted by our $ 24 billion spending solution, we remain committed to delivering value for money through innovative new processes and the development of our delivery-focused industry contracts.





