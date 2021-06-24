Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ extends travel ban to New South Wales, some Wellington flyers not welcome in Cook Islands

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or in MIQ to report.

New Zealand has extended the travel bubble ban with South Wales injured by Covid for another 12 days.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there are now 36 cases of viruses in the state, including four that are not yet linked to the existing outbreak.

“This decision follows a further public health assessment today in which officials consider a range of factors if any new cases are identified, the results from the Covid-19 test of each contact identified and by the wider Sydney community.”

Hipkins said the government strongly believed in a “cautious approach” to the travel bubble.

Meanwhile Covid’s fear in Wellington has prompted the Cook Islands to tell people who visited the city’s places of interest that they could not fly into the country.

Graeme West, Director General of Tourism in the Cook Islands, Australia, said tonight: “Anyone visiting a place of interest in the Wellington area is required not to fly to Rarotonga until they have completed their isolation and testing in Wellington.”

However other travelers from the capital could continue to enter Rarotonga as usual.

With the situation in Wellington still evolving, West said the Cooks Government was contacting and urging travelers from Wellington already in the Islands to be tested and isolated until they get a negative result.

“It only takes four to six hours to get the test result and out of 114 arrivals originating from Wellington since June 18, 106 have returned negative tests and are enjoying their vacation,” he said.

“Six others are being pursued.”

There are nearly 20 places of interest in Wellington including Te Papa and several bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, the NZ Government is working on the basis that Covid-infected Sydney, which visited Wellington, has the most infectious and deadly version of Delta.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins comments come as the Government awaits the results of the genome sorting by Australian health officials, which were expected last night.

“From past experience, the time to do genome sorting can vary, depending on the force example.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arriving for their press conference in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins was assured as soon as the Australian authorities had the results, they would share it immediately.

He expected this to happen this evening but already they were assuming it was the Delta variant.

“We are working on what is likely to be the Delta variant. The advice from Australia is that it is related to their explosion. [in Sydney] at the moment, which is the Delta variant “.

Responding to calls from public health experts to introduce indoor-worn masks and mandatory QR scans for certain “super-distribution” locations, Hipkins said he was “not ruling anything out.”

Currently their public health advice was that wearing masks indoors was not justified, he said.

They had made it mandatory on public transport and encouraged people to do so when they could not distance themselves from society.

Hipkins said the difficulty with mandatory QR scanning was implementation.

“The challenge is that it adds a lot of compliance issues to small businesses. If they only have 1 or 2 working in the store, then they need to make sure everyone scans.”

The focus was on encouragement, Hipkins said.

However the data showed that this strategy did not work, with scanning levels falling regularly before colliding after new cases were discovered.

Hipkins said those “bumps” in the scan were helpful, but overall it remained “a challenge” and repeated mandatory measures were not ruled out.

“We just have to work on those logistical barriers.”

Alarm levels were generally under constant scrutiny, he said.

“The key is for people to understand what they are and what is expected. We have seen proposals of 7 or even 9 different levels and I think that would be very difficult to follow.”

Earlier today Hipkins said there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or at MIQ to report.

People waiting in line to be tested for Covid-19 at Hataitai Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, he warned “these are still the first days”.

There were about 7,000 tests processed, over 1,200 in the Wellington area – four times as many as usual.

Hipkins said the government is still waiting for the results of genomic sequences from Australia after a man from Sydney traveled to Wellington over the weekend while being infected with Covid-19.

Hipkins said there had been a good, fast and efficient flow of information in both directions between Australia and New Zealand.

The partner of the man he traveled with is asymptomatic and tested negative for the virus.

It comes amid fears that the virus could be ubiquitous in New Zealand, due to the high rate of transmission of the variant and the fact that many people moved in and out of Wellington over the weekend.

Wellington switched to alarm level 2 at 6pm yesterday.

Hipkins said it was not a jam. Measures at alarm level 2 were in place to allow contact tracking.

The number of close and casual contacts is expected to increase as efforts continue.

Nurse testing people for action for Covid-19 at Hataitai Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The results of this would help with the review of the situation by the Cabinet on Sunday morning.

No further decision if there was no need to escalate would come by Sunday.

New Zealand would look to include other states in the quarantine travel pause if the trip continued with NSW, Hipkins said.

The epidemiological link has been confirmed with the group in Sydney, said Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield. The variant would be known this afternoon.

Regardless of the variant, the answer remained the same.

The traveler had a vaccine dose about 10 days ago. His partner also had a dose.

Wastewater testing for Wellington was underway and the results will be known tomorrow.

“As the Auckland experience shows, the people who need to be tested are the ones who need to be tested,” Bloomfield said.

There were 420 contacts attached to the database for tracing contacts who were in places of interest at the same time as Sydney’s husband, including 58 who were on the flight to New Zealand. Everyone on the flight was in close contact.

People were required to isolate for 14 days for a reason, regardless of whether they returned a negative test in five days, Hipkins said.

Bloomfield said colleagues in Sydney said the man from Sydney was “very helpful”. They had been using the app. About 60 people received a press release yesterday as a result.

Jack Hacketts and 4 Kings Bar shared the same QR code. Both were considered to be places of interest.

Bloomfield said it was good that those bars had a QR code and good people use it. The more specific the QR code, the better.

Yesterday was also the fourth largest day for calls to Healthline, Hipkins said.

It is expected that there will be high demands for testing with the establishment of additional testing centers.

“High demand for testing is a good thing,” Hipkins said.

If people could not take a test today they were advised to stay home and isolate themselves, Hipkins said.

There was an S70 notice, setting up a legal requirement for people who were in those places to follow the instructions.

Asked about the situation in Fiji, Bloomfield said they were in daily contact with counterparts there. It would be a challenge for them to eliminate Covid-19 again. The main effort would be a strong vaccination campaign in Fiji, for which New Zealand was helping.

That was a decision for the Cook Islands government, Hipkins said.

The Cook Islands bubble remained open. This morning there were some people who were asked to deal with a flight this morning, given the information they were given.

Vaccine stocks are dwindling

Some Mori health care providers have been told to slow down their vaccination processes.

“Unfortunately we can’t just produce more vaccines,” Hipkins said.

Vaccine stock levels will drop to almost zero before large supplies arrive next month, Hipkins said.

“There will be some sleepless nights around that time.”