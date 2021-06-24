Luxury in the clouds: Shanghai opens the tallest hotel in the world





Shanghai (AFP) The world’s tallest luxury hotel, boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour butler personal service, has opened in Shanghai for guests with deep pockets and a turn towards the heights. The elevators take guests to the terrifying skyscraper like a spiral with an ear speed of 18 meters per second in the 165 spacious rooms of the J Hotel. The hotel occupies the top floors of the Shanghai Tower 632 meters (more than 2,000 meters) in the city’s financial district, the second tallest building in the world after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Its opening was delayed in part by the coronavirus pandemic, but the hotel has now begun to welcome well-heeled guests who can call the services of a dedicated servant at any hour, day or night. Patrons can also enjoy one of the seven restaurants, bars, spa, pool on the 84th floor and all the other common parts of a high-end hotel. It does not come cheap. To celebrate its opening the J Hotel is offering a “special experience rate” of 3,088 yuan ($ 450) per night, but prices for its 34 rocket suites. A night in a “J Suite”, full of crystal chandeliers and sauna, this Saturday costs over 67,000 yuan. The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, a large Chinese state-owned group, and officially opened on Saturday. “On the day of our opening, even the website was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such a (strong) will to come and experience our hotel,” said Renee Wu, director of sales and marketing. “Of course this is very encouraging for all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure all of our guests are well cared for.” 2021 AFP

