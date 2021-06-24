International
The islands of Malta and the Balearic Islands can be added to the green travel list; ITV News
Malta and Balearic Islands may be added to the green list, according to reports, as the government has decided to review it list of foreign trips and is expected to provide further information on quarantine trips for people who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
Both destinations, with popular holiday hotspots in Mallorca and Ibiza, are among a number of places considered to be added to the green list, according to the Times.
This means that vacationers can be given more opportunities trip, without the need for quarantine for 10 days upon return to the UK.
People arriving in the UK from green list countries do not need to self-isolate themselves, but there are currently no major valid tourist destinations in that stratum.
Malta and Spain are currently on the amber list, so people returning from those countries are required to quarantine at home for 10 days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week the government is working on plans to allow quarantine trips for fully vaccinated Britons returning from the places of amber.
Unvaccinated children are also understood to be included in quarantine travel plans.
ITV News understands a final decision on when and how the trip will change this summer will be taken on Thursday.
In an interview with ITV News, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps indicated that he had accepted, in principle, thatpeople who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to go abroad without the need to quarantineon their return.
“Of course, dual vaccination is the whole issue. That ‘s why we’re in this game,” he said.
Travel industry, including pilots, cabin crew and travel agents, held a day of action on Wednesday, demonstrating outside Parliament in a call to reopen the sector and provide more support for businesses.
This comes after half of all adults aged 25 to 29 in England and a third of those aged 18 to 24 have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi.
He said at a conference for Covid on Wednesday: Enthusiasm is making a big difference.
We have already given the first doses to almost half of all 25 to 29 year olds in England and just a week after the program opened to all adults on Friday, a third of people aged between 18 and 24 have had the dose of their first.
To all the young people who have grown up, I want to say a big thank you. You have protected yourself, you have protected your families and you have protected your communities.
Coronavirus: What you need to know – How bad is Long Covid among children?
Mr Zahawi said he was convinced that 66% of all adults in the UK could be fully vaccinated by July 19, the date when all Covid restrictions could be lifted in England.
He said more than 14,000 lives had been saved from the vaccination program, while 44,500 hospital admissions had been avoided in England 2,500 in the past two weeks.
Wastë reported on Wednesday that there was further 16,135 new infections Covid-19 highest daily reported number since 6 February.
Stay up to date with the changing travel situation in the UK and abroad with news, information and tips atitv.com/holidaynews.
