A devoted vegan couple in their 70s from Altrincham die in the suicide pact

A devout couple who took great care of the environment have died in a suicide pact at their home in a retirement village.

PeterWhite, 72, and his wife Diana, 74, were found dead in their apartment in a sheltered shelter in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on January 4 this year.

An investigation into their deaths decided the couple both deliberately took their own lives in a joint decision.

They were found to have died from a drug overdose and had left a note behind saying they were determined not to continue in this life.

Peters’ granddaughter, Deborah Allen, 48 one of their closest surviving relatives along with her brother Christopher said they kept to themselves and ultimately did not want to go without each other.

They were very calm people, said the Stoke-On-Trent resident.

They kept themselves to themselves really. But they were beautiful people and would not hurt anyone.

They were very isolating. I think that says a lot about them.

But they were very, very close and totally committed to each other, always coming to life.

After all they led a very clean life. They were very much in saving the environment. All the more so as they made it clear that they did not want to do a funeral for environmental reasons. They became vegan many years ago.

Peter was very involved in the Organic Vegan Network. The last time I saw them was a long time ago.

But we just have the feeling that they are taken very quickly.

Deborah said the family had remained in shock after it happened near the anniversary of the death of her father Pauls, Peter’s brother 12 years ago.

It was a shock. It really was, she said. And it certainly was sadness.

We were not initially told how they had died and when we found out it was very close to the anniversary of my fathers’s death, so it brought a lot of emotions to the surface.

But at least we know they are in peace now.



The alarm was raised by a neighbor on Brown Street, Rostherne Court, where they had lived for seven years.

Deborah added: We know that Peterhad suffered a stroke, and his father had multiple strokes and he had seen the impact they had.

And I believe they did not want to go without each other.

The investigation into the deaths of the couples was held at the Manchester Court of Appeals in Stockport on 14 June.

The court was told that the couple had lived in a second-floor apartment sheltered for about seven years. There was 24-hour emergency assistance if needed, but which was not a care home.

Peter was admitted to the stroke unit at Salford Royal Hospital after he reported weakness in his left arm and leg and was found to have suffered two mini-strokes, also known as transient ischemic attacks. Dianasuffed with movement problems and painful joints.

Prior to their deaths, the couple was last spoken to by the scheme manager on December 18 last year. She said they both looked good.

But a neighbor was upset when he did not hear any noise from the apartment over Christmas and a card in the letter box had not moved.



He told staff that they used a key to enter their apartment and their bodies, who may have been there for some time, were found in their bed together.

A note with both their names said they were determined not to continue in this life.

Post-mortems revealed they both died from an overdose of a drug mix, and a police investigation revealed there were no suspicious circumstances or evidence of third-party involvement.

Detective Inspector Matthew Gregory said in a statement that there was no evidence that they were anything other than a loving couple, and there was no evidence that this was anything other than a suicide pact or a joint action.

Area Corruption Chris Morris recorded suicide conclusions in both cases.

It seems reasonable to undertake investigations into the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Whitejointly, in reflection of the way in which they both lived their lives and they died, he said.

Evidence before me suggests that Mr. and Mrs. White were a devoted couple living in silence and with relatively little contact with the outside world.

Nor did they have any recent contact with their doctors, they were not known to the police nor were they known to adult social care providers.

As their neighbor said in their statement, they kept to themselves a lot.

He added: “I am pleased with the conclusion that the Greater Manchester Police have reached that there was no evidence of any third party involvement or suspicious circumstances.

Similarly, I accept DI Gregory’s conclusion that there is no evidence that Ms. Mrs. Whiteor White was deceived or forced to take medication against their will or in any way bear any responsibility for their deaths.

He said they had brought their death through their actions, but did so jointly and by consensus.

