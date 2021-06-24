Russia confronts UN and West over aid to Syria World News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) Russia predicted a confrontation with the United Nations, the United States and Western countries on Wednesday over the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwestern Syria by Turkey, dismissing their warnings that the closure of the single point border will leave more than 1 million people without food necessary for food and cause people to die because they lack medicine.
Stressing the importance of strengthening Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia insisted that aid could and should be distributed along the lines of conflict in Syria and accused the UN and the West of doing nothing to promote remittances. such over the past year.
If Western nations in words and deeds do not prove their commitment to this goal, he warned that it makes no sense to talk about renewing the mandate for a remaining border crossing from Turkey to northwestern Idlib which expires on July 10th.
We still have some time before `Day D. Hopefully it won’t go to waste, Nebenzia said.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who visited the Turkish border crossing at Bab Al-Hawa in early June, said the United States is ready to work to expand aid to Syrians beyond the borders and lines of conflict.
But now, without cross-border access, more Syrians will die, thousands of children will be denied food and permanently delayed in cognitive growth and development, and millions of people will have reduced access to clean water, medical equipment and COVID- 19 vaccines, she said.
“There is no Plan B,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “Plan B is to continue pushing for an extension. Plan B means we have failed, and we hope they will not fail.”
So, I will work on this every day until its completion, “she said.
Wednesday’s confrontation at the UN Security Council came ahead of its consideration of a draft resolution to keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing open, likely for a year instead of the current six-month term, and possibly the reopening of two others.
The council had approved four border crossings when shipments began in 2014. Nebenzia said Russia agreed to this because Syria was being torn apart by terrorism. He said Damascus has since liberated almost 90% of its territory and was trying to improve the lives of the Syrian people. Under these conditions, the cross-border mechanism is a simple anachronism, he said.
In 2020, Russia used the threat of a veto in the council to mark a victory for its close ally Syria, halve its mandate and limit humanitarian aid deliveries to just Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a virtual conference for the council, said that more than 70% of the population is seeking help and almost all of them are in dire need of help to survive.
He stressed that cross-border operations will never be able to replace cross-border aid at current levels, showing more than 1,000 trucks moving through Bab al-Hawa every month.
A failure to extend council authorization would have devastating consequences, Guterres warned.
Interim UN humanitarian chief Ramesh Rajasingham said the failure to extend the mandate would ruin the life-saving aid for 3.4 million people in need across the northwest, millions of whom are among the most vulnerable in Syria.
Last week, 42 non-governmental organizations warned that closing the border crossing in Idlib would leave more than 1 million people without food because they only have the capacity to meet the needs of 300,000 people, he said.
A cross-border operation would provide a vital addition to the cross-border rescue rope, but it could not replace it in any way, Rajasingham said. Even if placed regularly, cross-border convoys cannot duplicate the size and purpose of cross-border operations.
But Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bassam Sabbagh echoed Russia, calling the cross-border aid operation politicized and saying the reasons and conditions that led to its approval no longer exist, so it must end.
Ireland and Norway will draft a Security Council resolution extending the cross-border mandate.
UN Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said the resolution, which will be circulated in the coming days, will renew and expand the mechanism for delivering humanitarian aid in response to urgent humanitarian needs. “
She warned that failure to renovate would cause a humanitarian catastrophe in northwestern Syria. “