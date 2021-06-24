Taoiseach Michel Martin: There will be new incentives for seniors to reduce and vacate homes for families

Older people living in large homes will be stimulated to move to smaller ones through a mix of tax incentives and grants, according to new plans being considered by the Government.

head of publication of Housing plan for next month, Taoiseach Michel Martin told Independent Irish that the measures under consideration include incentives for the size of the rights.

There are many flats where people can reduce, for example if there is a good incentive to reduce, Martin said in an interview with Independent Irish.

So can we use more of the existing housing stock, for example [for people to downsize] voluntarily obviously, and do it stimulated.

It is among a number of measures being considered under plans to address the housing crisis. Grants for future homeowners to renovate dilapidated homes are also being considered.

A cheap property tax is being looked at to stimulate people to develop properties and take them into use, Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said the housing crisis would have to be dealt with in the same way as Covid.

Every single road needs to be explored how we can provide more units and more housing, he said.

Fianna Phil leader revealed that his senior civil servant Martin Fraser is leading a new cross-departmental group set up within the last month with everything on the table to direct the distribution of homes.

Independent Irish understands that ministers are discussing possible tax incentives for people who want their rights, as well as discussions about a specific grant.

A report on housing options for the aging population published last year found that people wanted to age in the country and that if more age-appropriate housing were available within their existing community, they would be more inclined to justify.

Mr Martin explained why the Government is also looking at providing some sort of grant to future homeowners to stimulate them to renovate dilapidated homes. Can we help them decide whether they should go for it or not? Mr. Martin said.

There is a repair and rental scheme in the public sector which benefits local authorities. Weve asked the Housing Minister to consider a scheme through which you would stimulate people who would like to buy their first home, for example, to get involved in renovating it. It could be a grant.

Understood that this scheme would aim to stimulate future homeowners, especially first-time buyers, to buy a property that has been vacant for more than 12 months.

Details of the scheme are currently being worked out by Housing Minister Darragh OBrien, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

After Tnaiste Leo Varadkar set a new target for building 40,000 homes each year in Fine Gael Ard Fheis last weekend, Mr Martin said it would be possible to hit that figure over the decade, given the shortage caused by the closure of the construction sector over the last 18 months will have to be offset.

You can reach a stage where in a few years we will hit 40,000, he said.

But Mr Martin said the difficulty the Government was facing was a lack of skills in the construction sector. The real challenge for us is for people to build homes, make sure we have the skills, replenish people, and get enough people to run the distribution.

“Analyzing this over the past year, it now seems to me that delivery will be our biggest challenge and that means people letting projects get off the ground.

He criticized local authorities for taking too long to approve new housing projects.

There comes a stage when you have to go down the country and just vote and continue the project. There have been many overdue projects given the urgency of the crisis, he said.

The bill supporting the Land Development Agency will be passed before the summer holidays, he said.

This gives additional capacity to go and get secured housing, affordable housing legislation provides for the capacity to build more affordable housing directly from the state in addition to social housing.