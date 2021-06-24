International
Apple Daily Hong Kong to live in blockchain, without censors
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Cyber-activists in Hong Kong are backing pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily articles on blockchain platforms without evidence of censorship after the newspaper was forced to shut down while embroiled in a blow to national security law.
The latest attempt to preserve newspaper content comes after activists rushed to upload documentaries from local broadcaster RTHK investigating people in power after media said it would remove materials older than a year from its social media platforms.
Under national security law, the Hong Kong government may seek to block or remove content it deems subversive or detached, raising fears over internet freedom in the global financial hub.
The Hong Kong government says the use of the internet will not be affected as long as its use is within the law.
Law enforcement actions taken by law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong are based on evidence, exactly in accordance with Hong Kong law, and on the actions of the person (s) or entity (ies) concerned, said a spokesman for the Bureau of Investigation. Security.
This year, the company that approves internet domains in Hong Kong said it would reject any site that could incite illegal actions. Internet service provider Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) said it had blocked access to HKChronicles, a website that provides information about anti-government protests.
Fearing that security law could bring elements of the Great Wall of China into Hong Kong, restricting access to opposing views, 21-year-old Ho – who works in technology and did not give his first name due to the sensitivity of the issue – started this week to upload Apple Daily articles to the decentralized ARWeave file storage platform.
After midnight, as printers last executed, Apple Daily shut down its website and deleted all of its social media platforms as authorities froze company-related assets as part of a national security investigation.
I’m not doing this because I love Apple Daily, what needs to be done, Ho said. I never thought Apple Daily would disappear so quickly.
Police froze the assets of Apple Daily-linked companies and arrested five executives last week, moves that led to the newspaper’s crackdown on Thursday.
Authorities have said dozens of Apple Daily articles may have violated security law, but there was no suggestion that Apple Daily content would be blocked or censored.
Similar to BitTorrent, ARWeave breaks down a file into pieces of information distributed on an open network of anonymous computers around the world. On her website, she describes herself as a collectively owned hard drive that she never forgets.
As of Thursday, more than 4,000 Apple Daily items had been uploaded to ARWeave. Hundreds of RTHK programs dating back to 2012 are also available.
Another programmer, Kin Ko, 47, has been building a decentralized registry called LikeCoin. The blockchain platform helps Internet users identify metadata – creator, date, time, location, version – of content through a unique number called the International Standard Content Number (ISCN), similar to a specific number of international books.
Any changes made to the content will be known and tracked through changes to its digital footprint.
Digital storage is still in its beta phase and months away from officially launching. But the pro-democracy online sale Citizen News told Reuters it had already used LikeCoin to catalog its images.
Kos’s initial idea was to create a platform that could validate any kind of content and did not expect his platform to be embraced so enthusiastically by pro-democracy activists.
But, he said: History should not be determined by those in power.
Edited by Marius Zaharia and Gerry Doyle
