



Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, who belonged to one of the countries' most prominent political families and during his tenure was pushed against China's expanded claims in the South China Sea, died Thursday in Manila. He was 61 years old. The cause of his death was not revealed. Tributes to the former leader, popularly known as Noynoy, poured into social media on Thursday, and a spokesman for incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte offered condolences on the eve of the government. We were grateful to the former president for his contributions and services to the country. Rest in peace, Mr. President, the spokesman said. Mr Aquino served as president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. His administration brought an unprecedented arbitrary issue by challenging Beijing's claims to historical and economic rights in the South China Sea. The tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague held in a landmark 2016 ruling that Chinas claims there was no legal basis. Although China rejected the result, the decision constitutes a critical document of international law on the strategically important waterway. He is often cited by other governments, including the US, in opposing China's actions in the South China Sea, where Beijing has built and militarized artificial islands. Mr Aquino's government raised the issue after a 2012 altercation between the Philippine Navy and Chinese fishing vessels in which Manila effectively lost control of an exit called the Scarborough Shoal. Mr Aquino also strengthened ties with the US, a longtime ally. In 2014, they signed a defense pact that gives the U.S. military access to a number of Philippine bases. After Mr. Aquino left office, the Philippine foreign policy underwent a drastic change. His successor, Mr Duterte, moved the country closer to Beijing and strained relations with Washington. The 2014 Defense Agreement has effectively stalled and an old military pact, called the Visiting Forces Agreement, is in oblivion. Both of Aquino's parents were icons of democracy and opponents of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Mr Aquinos's father was assassinated after returning to exile in 1983. This was a turning point in the political history of nations and sparked the pro-democracy movement The movement that eventually ended Mr Marcos's 20-year reign. Mr Aquino's bid for the 2010 election was accompanied by popular support for his mother, former President Corazon Aquino, following her death a year ago. Mr Aquino's six-year term was set by a tough anti-corruption agenda and began in a period of rapid economic growth. He largely stayed out of political attention after stepping down.

