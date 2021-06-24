India’s mode will hold the first talks with Kashmir leaders since the abolition of autonomy





SRINAGAR, India, June 24 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold face-to-face talks with top political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first such meeting since his government revoked regional autonomy in 2019, arresting thousands and imposed a blockade. India said the carving of its only Muslim-majority state in two federally administered territories in August 2019 was necessary to spur development in the Himalayan region, where an armed uprising has been raging for decades against New Delhi rule. Former lawmaker Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, spokesman for an alliance of major regional parties formed last year to demand a return to the measure, said no agenda was secured for Thursday’s meeting, however. “The ice is broken,” Tarigami told Reuters. “At least we’re sitting together and talking.” Alliance leaders would push for a restoration of Jammu and Kashmir status before August 2019, he added. Modi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The removal of statehood and semi-autonomy of the region from India in 2019 drew fierce local opposition. Jammu and Kashmir are fully claimed by India and its neighboring rival Pakistan, though both control only parts of it. India has said it is trying to speed up development and infrastructure projects and strengthen governance at the village level, although it places high security in the volatile Kashmir valley to control the insurgency. The law ministry is also working to reorganize some assembly and parliament constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to hold elections in the territory. But despite the renewed effort for dialogue, people in the Kashmir Valley expressed distrust of New Delhi’s intentions. “I do not have many expectations from the meeting,” said Nisar Ahmad, a university student in the main city of Kashmir in Srinagar. “They will not change what they did.” In an effort to prevent protest over its movement in 2019, India blocked the Kashmir valley, imposing severe traffic and telecom cuts, cutting off most mobile and internet connections for weeks. Even 18 months later, high speed mobile internet was only partially restored. Read more Written by Devjyot Ghoshal; Edited by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

