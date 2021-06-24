JERUSALEM, WASHINGTON: The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision to demolish the family home of a detained Palestinian accused of a fatal shooting.

He rejected a petition from his estranged wife, who lives at home with their children, and says she knew nothing about the attack.

The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of destroying the attackers’ family homes after they were killed or arrested.

Israeli officials say the crackdown prevents future attacks, while rights groups see it as a form of collective punishment.

The US State Department has demanded a ban on punitive demolition of homes.

An internal review by the Israeli military in 2004 reportedly called into question its effectiveness as a deterrent, leading the military to largely halt such destruction for nearly a decade.

She resumed practice in 2014 after three Israeli teenagers were abducted and killed in the West Bank.

Israel says Muntasser Shalaby carried out a car bombing on May 2 in the occupied West Bank that killed one Israeli and wounded two others. He was arrested a few days after the attack.

His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, said they had been away for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he was married to three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. The whole family has American citizenship.

Sanaa said he would return to the West Bank for a month or two each year to visit their three children, aged 17, 12 and 9, who live with him at home in the village of Turmus Ayya.

HaMoking, an Israeli rights group that represents him, said he had a history of mental illness.

In support of the demolition order, the Supreme Court noted that Muntasser had lived in the house continuously from 2006-2012, prior to their departure, and had remained there for weeks prior to the attack. She said the researchers did not present enough evidence to show that he had suffered from mental illness.

accelerating FACT The disappointing trial will allow the military to expand its use of punitive home demolition.

Jessica Montell, executive director of HaMoking, said the disappointing trial will allow the military to expand its use of punitive home demolition.

Her group is assessing whether it will request another hearing and says the court is unlikely to grant one. She said the house could collapse at any time as a temporary order expires on June 30th.

If Ms. Shalabys’s legal recourse is exhausted, diplomatic recourse is essential: Will the US government allow this clear collective punishment against a mother and three American children?

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, he called on Israel and the Palestinians to refrain from any action that undermines efforts to revive the peace process, including punitive demolition of homes.

The home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of an individual, she said.

The attitude of the Democrats

A new poll on U.S. attitudes toward a core conflict in the Middle East reveals that half of Democrats want the U.S. to do more to support the Palestinians, showing that a growing rift among Democratic lawmakers is also reflected in the party base.

Poll by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals differences within Democratic and Republican parties in US approach to Israel and Palestinians, with Liberal Democrats seeking more support for Palestinians and Conservative Republicans seeking even greater support for Israelis .

The poll also examined Americans’ views on the Biden administrations dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The poll was conducted about three weeks into a ceasefire following a devastating 11-day war last month between Israel and Hamas militant rulers in the Gaza Strip. The fighting killed at least 254 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.

The poll shows that Americans are generally divided over US policy toward Israel and the Palestinians. He also points out that more Americans do not accept President Joe Bidens’ approach to the conflict than approve of it.

Among Democrats, 51 percent say the United States is not supportive enough for Palestinians. Emotions jump to 62 percent among Democrats who describe themselves as liberal.

On the other hand, 49 percent of Republicans say the U.S. is not supportive enough of Israelis, a figure that rises to 61 percent among those who say they are conservative.

Paul Spelce, a pro-democracy independent voter and supporter of Palestinian statehood, is a member of a multi-religious Republican family in Texas whose support for Israel is rooted in their Christian faith.

Spelce, from Austin, says he followed the news of the Gaza war in recent months and the U.S. response closely on the radio as he helped deliver the mail.

I began to pay much more attention to him, said Spelce, who said he did not approve of Bidens’ handling of the conflict and thinks the US is too supportive of the Israelis and not so much of the Palestinians.

“I do not think Bidens’s word was that strong,” said Spelce. And I do not think, you know, this administration … can actually do anything about the conflict.

Overall, the poll shows that 29 percent of Americans say the U.S. is very supportive of Israelis, 30 percent say it does not support them enough, and 36 percent say it is right.