The Ethiopian military says only fighters strike in the Tigray airstrike





ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Only militants, not civilians, were hit in an airstrike this week in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the country’s military spokesman said on Thursday. People gather as victims arrive at Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle after an airstrike in Togoga, Ethiopia’s Tigray region, June 22, 2021. Photo taken on June 22, 2021. Tigray Guardians 24 via REUTERS Colonel Getnet Adane told Reuters in an interview in Addis Ababa that the fighters in the city of Togoga were dressed in civilian clothes. An airstrike killed at least 43 people in the city on Tuesday, a medical official told Reuters. The strike came after residents said new fighting had broken out in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle. A city resident told Reuters on Wednesday that the airstrike the day before had hit a market in the town west of Mekelle around 1 p.m. The resident also said her 2-year-old daughter was injured in the attack. The military spokesman said the fighters were not inside the market but had gathered in the city to commemorate the anniversary of the bombing of another town in Tigray, Hawzen, in 1988. The attack, by then-Ethiopian communist leaders, killed hundreds of people. and is widely commemorated in Tigray. The spokesman said he did not have the death toll from the strike but that it would be coming soon. The army has been battling loyal forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), the former ruling party regions, since November. The fighting has displaced 2 million people and the United Nations has warned of a possible famine. Asked about the children injured in Tuesday’s attack, the spokesman said the TPLF uses propaganda and is known for fabricating injuries. He also said that the doctors quoted by the media are not real doctors. The remarks were the first recognition by the air strike army, which came after residents said new fighting had erupted in recent days north of the regional capital Tigrays Mekelle. Earlier, Getnet, the military spokesman, had refused to confirm or deny the incident, saying airstrikes were a common military tactic and that government forces were not targeting civilians. The airstrike took place as Ethiopian officials counted ballots from national and regional parliamentary elections held this week in seven of the 10 region nations. No voting was held in Tigray, and security concerns and ballot problems also delayed voting in the other two regions. Reporting by Ayenat Mersie Writing by Maggie Fick Edited by Alex Richardson and Peter Graff

