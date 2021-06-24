Proposed national park for Yunnan wild elephants

Beijing (China Daily / ANN): Last month, Ming Qingzhong, a university professor in Yunnan, closely monitored 15 Asian wild elephants that traveled 500km north of their habitat in the south of the province.

The animals have made headlines in China and overseas, with local authorities trying hard to monitor and keep them away from inhabited areas.

Ming and his team from the Tourism and Culture Industry Research Institute at Yunnan University of Finance and Economics in Kunming, the provincial capital, have proposed building an Asian elephant national park to better manage and restore the habitats of giant creatures.

“Such a national park needs to be built urgently. It is time for our proposal to get the much-needed public attention,” Ming said.

A detailed plan has been drawn up to restore elephant habitats and manage human communities in the region, including roads, public facilities, forests and agricultural land.

“Building a national park will fundamentally resolve the human-elephant conflict. Many people wonder where these elephants are heading or where they should stay when they are done together. A national park is the best destination,” Ming said.

The Asian elephant, which is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, enjoys Class A protection in Chinathe on par with the giant panda.

Prior to the 1970s, the species was threatened by a number of factors, including an increase in human population, deforestation, and illegal hunting. The number of elephants dropped significantly.

Due to established protection efforts in recent decades, the numbers have increased from about 170 in the 1970s to about 300, according to the Yunnan Province Forest and Grassland Administration.

Elephants in Yunnan live in the south of the province, which includes Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and the cities of Pu’er and Lincang. Of the three countries, Xishuangbanna has the most elephants.

To protect animals and other wildlife, authorities in Xishuangbanna have expanded the prefecture’s natural reserves from 240,000 hectares in the 1980s to 414,660 hectares today.

In 1996, a prefecture’s largest wildlife rescue center was established in the prefecture. In 2009, the first Asian elephant breeding base in China was established in the valley.

Guo Xianming, director of the research institute at the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, said: “Elephants will not stay in nature reserves forever. bigger and more food. “

In past decades, the prefecture has enacted strict laws and regulations to protect its forests. However, these measures have resulted in rapid vegetation growth, especially of large trees, Guo said.

“Such efforts are essential for better rainforest regeneration, but can also lead to problems with the elephants’ natural food supply,” he said, adding that the expansion of invasive plants has made growing conditions more difficult for favorite animal feed.

As elephants seek more space for their offspring, conflicts have arisen between animals and humans. Between 2014 and 2020, about 173 million yuan ($ 26.8 million) was paid in compensation in Yunnan for property losses caused by elephants, according to the provincial forest department.

In early 2015, the department drafted a report on its plan to establish an Asian elephant national park.

Last year, a team from the Global Development Academy at Peking Normal University visited Yunnan twice to conduct elephant habitat surveys. Based on the results of the study, the team suggested that a national park be built for the animals as soon as possible.

Wang Hongxin, head of the academy and head of research, said: “China has launched pilot national parks across the country. A similar model could be implemented in Yunnan. This will not only help with a systematic protection plan for elephants. , but also help increase the region ‘s biodiversity. “

He said that in accordance with the national park management system, a well-designed plan will be formulated and relevant laws and regulations will be drafted, guaranteeing protection for the wildlife of the new park.

Local inhabited areas, including those within the park, will be redesigned in an effort to prevent conflicts between elephants and humans, he added.

“We expect to remarry the elephant habitat with an improved classification system, which will limit human activities in the main protected area,” Wang added.

“Some small or isolated reserves will be tied up and elephant habitats will be scientifically restored.”

Wang also suggested introducing new technology for elephant surveillance and protection and building a database to exchange information between rural and urban areas. He said such an open platform would further contribute to elephant monitoring.

“Although Yunnan is the only area in China where these wild elephants live, they are state-protected animals and should be given more financial support by the central government,” he added.

One of the main obstacles to protecting elephants is that the main tasks are held by the authorities in areas most often visited by animals.

Wu Zhaolu, a professor at Yunnan University’s School of Ecology and Environment, said, “The last time elephants headed north proved the necessity of building a national park, which would break administrative boundaries.”

China, which is among the top 13 habitats in the world for Asian wild elephants, has made a tremendous contribution to protecting the species and increasing its population, Wu said.

“We can do even better. An Asian elephant national park will protect not only elephants but also the region’s ecosystem,” he added.

Huang Wenbin, Beijing regional head of the World Wildlife Fund of China, said, “Habitat restoration is the best way to resolve conflicts between humans and wildlife, including elephants.

“Having such conflicts is not necessarily a bad thing, as it shows that there is a growing population of wildlife as a result of efforts to protect the country for decades.”

In recent years, there have been more reports of wildlife, such as pigs, bears and even tigers, violating human society, Huang said.

China has promoted afforestation projects across the country and significantly improved the environment, but nearly 50 per cent of the country’s forests planted in recent years consist of only about 10 species of trees, he said.

“As the country enters high-quality development, the forest improvement plan needs to be redesigned,” he said.

“Those animals at the top of the food chain need to feed on smaller creatures. A large variety of plants not only provides the animals with food, but also shelter and even areas where they can play,” Huang said.

“There is no single solution for all habitats. Some regions can restore them naturally, while others may need help from people,” he said.

Huang and his team are carrying out a pilot restoration project on the outskirts of Beijing. Based on scientific research, they have reduced the density of forests and regulated tree species, with the aim of producing a more “friendly” environment for local biodiversity.

“Forest restoration is an extremely long-term plan. We will continue to monitor the results and hope the pilot will be useful to other regions,” he said. – China Daily / Asia News Network