Covid-19 Western Cape Education Departments Survey Highlights Digital Sharing





Cape Town – Despite the millions spent on e-learning, digital sharing is still a challenge across the province, especially in 1/3 or no-fee schools, according to the results of a Covid-19 survey by the provincial education department. Ian de Vega, director of business intelligence management departments, told the standing education committee that the aim of the study was to understand the impact of the pandemic on teaching, learning and parenting during the complete blockage and phased reopening of the education sector. Vega acknowledged that the technology-driven survey, which targeted students in grades 7 through 12, their parents and all teachers faced major constraints on how they had poor access to smart devices and data for those surveyed. The survey required the use of Microsoft forms, a smart device, an email account and internet connection, and out of 926,000 prospective participants, only 18,358 managed to attend. The survey also highlighted complaints from parents who said they felt excluded from decision-making and recommended that in times of crisis, the role of school governing bodies (SGBs) should be clarified. Committee member Ferlon Christian (ACDP) said the fact that parents felt excluded when it came to student psychosocial support was extremely troubling. Christians also said the department should urgently ensure that the school connection works at all times, especially when it comes to quintile 1 to 3 schools. These are our most vulnerable schools and in poorer communities, and in order for the education department to move forward, this digital divide needs to be urgently addressed. For ANC provincial education spokesman Khalid Sayed, the low number of respondents in the survey was problematic. The ANC believes that if the network were to be expanded to include more respondents, the department would realize that most of the challenges posed by the pandemic are historical and remain largely unaddressed. While schools in affluent areas continued to teach and teach with ease, previously disadvantaged schools struggled, largely due to libraries not being fully equipped with computers and other necessary digital equipment. Committee chair Lorraine Botha (DA) commended the department for providing teaching materials that allowed the lesson to continue despite school closures. We will present the parliamentary questions to the department as an oversight measure on its recommendations in the study to allow greater integration of digital technologies to improve learning. A national benchmark from SA Connect in 2020 said 50% of schools should have access at 100mbps (megabits per second) and 90% at a rate of 5mbps. “While this has not been achieved in all provinces, I am encouraged that over 85% of schools in the Western Cape are covered in terms of broadband connectivity at 100mbps. [email protected] Kepi ​​Argus

