Vaccination Covid-19: Here’s how you can correct errors in the vaccine certificate or verify its authenticity

Struggling to correct errors in the vaccine certificate or to verify its authenticity? Check out here how to do it easily through the CoWIN website.
Main points
- You are only allowed to edit the vaccine certificate available on the CoWIN website once.
- The Covid-19 vaccine certificate is issued to you as a vaccination test.
- Certificate verification can be checked from the official CoWIN portal.
If there is an error in your Covid-19 vaccine certificate, you can easily correct it now through CoWIN. The government has provided a vaccine certificate to all citizens who have been inoculated. If you received the first dose, you will receive a temporary vaccination certificate, but if you received both strokes, you will receive the final vaccination certificate.
Correction of errors in the Covid-19 vaccination certificate
On the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, there are various details like the date of the dose, the name of the vaccine, the name of the health officer who inoculated you, the vaccination center and more. It also has a unique 13-digit beneficiary reference ID which allows anyone to have access to all the details of your vaccine.
But if there are any errors in the details printed on the vaccination certificate, you can now easily correct them through the CoWIN platform. However, you should be aware that you can only change your vaccine certificate available on the CoWIN website once.
Aarogya Setu’s official glove recently wrote on Twitter: “You can now make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your CoWIN vaccination certificates if unintentional errors have occurred.”
Here are some steps you can take to change the vaccine certificate on the CoWIN website:
– Visit the CoWIN website www.cowin.gov.in and Register / Log in at the top.
– Enter your mobile number and then enter the received OTP number.
– Click on Verify and proceed to the next step.
– After that, click on Raise an issue at the top and select the member.
– Select ‘Certificate Correction’ from the website.
– Under self-correction, select the details you want to edit.
– Now, you should keep in mind that you are only allowed to edit two things from your name; date of birth, gender and Aadhaar card number / PAN card / passport number.
– Enter the correct information.
– Select the continuation and submit the details.
Here are some steps to verify a vaccine certificate to verify its authenticity.
– Go to the CoWIN website and click on the Verify Certificate button next to the FAQ button.
– Now, click on the Scan QR code button.
– A notification will prompt on your screens to activate the camera of your devices.
– Now point the camera at the QR code on your vaccine certificate and scan.
– Upon successful verification, either the Verified Certificate of Success or the Invalid Certificate will be written on the screen, if your certificate is not authentic.
