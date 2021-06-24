China calls on WTO on Australian obligations for three products





A logo was unveiled at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 4 March 2021. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

Beijing, June 24 (Reuters) – China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for three products, its trade ministry said on Thursday. Ties between the two nations are at their worst in decades, and Canberra has launched two calls for the WTO amid what it describes as Beijing’s “economic coercion” against it. In a notable tit-for-tat measure, Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said Beijing would now appeal against Australia’s duties on imports of rail wheels, wind towers and steel sinks. “(China) hopes that the Australian side will take concrete action to correct the wrong practices and avoid distortions in the trade of related products, so that trade can return to a normal path as soon as possible,” he said. Gao. Dan Teehan, Australia’s Minister of Commerce, said Canberra had been caught unawares by China’s appeal. “The normal course of events would be for you to receive some notification of their concerns about the measures we are putting in place through the relevant WTO committee or through the officials who set it up through bilateral channels,” he told reporters in the Australian capital. . “We have not seen any of them.” Teehan also asked why China had taken so long to file its appeal when Australia placed two of the three tasks in 2014 and 2015, with the third in 2019. “Why did they take this action now?” he asked. Australia deployed a total of 10.9% on Beijing wind towers, 17.4% on rail wheels and up to 60.2% on steel sinks from China. Canberra earlier this week said he would address the WTO over China’s decision to impose tariffs on Australian wine, one of several goods to be targeted by Beijing in recent months. Relations with China, already tough after Australia shut down Huawei from its fledgling 5G network in 2018, cooled further after Canberra in 2020 called for an independent inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China in 2019. China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian goods, including wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes. Australia has already approached the WTO over China’s decision to impose tariffs on its barley imports. Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Edited by Alex Richardson Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

