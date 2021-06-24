Pfizer says the COVID vaccine is very effective against the Delta variant





A person passes by a Pfizer logo amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, USA, April 1, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

JERUSALEM, June 24 (Reuters) – The Pfizer-BioNTech> PFE.N <(22UAy.DE) vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday. First identified in India, Delta is becoming the predominant global version of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. “The data we have today, aggregating from the research we are doing in the laboratory and including data from those countries where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the usual variant, show that our vaccine is very effective, about 90% , in the prevention of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, “Alon Rappaport, medical director of Pfizer in Israel, told local Army Radio broadcaster. A Pfizer spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked to provide further details. Israel, with one of the world’s most advanced vaccination campaigns largely based on the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, still does not have enough data to ensure penetration of the Delta variant vaccine, said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of health public at the Israeli Ministry of Health. “We are collecting data now. We are only now seeing the first cases of the Delta variant in Israel – about 200 of them – so we will know more soon,” she told reporters on Wednesday. An analysis by Public Health England (PHE), where the Delta variant is most prevalent, found that both the Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines provide more than 90% protection against the Delta variant. In Israel, more than half of the 9.3 million population has received Pfizer shots, and a sharp drop in cases has led to more economic restrictions being lifted. But confirmed cases have risen in recent days and health authorities have asked parents to vaccinate their 12-15 year olds, who qualified this month. Alroy-Preis said about 65% of Israel’s population was protected from COVID-19, either by vaccination or by recovering from the disease, a figure she said was still far from securing “herd immunity”. Written by Maayan Lubell Edited by Mark Potter Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

