Covid in Scotland: Health expert confused by overcrowding in young men

A public health expert has said “something strange is happening” following a sudden rise in young men across Scotland, testing positive for covid.

Professor Linda Bauld, from the University of Edinburgh, is also concerned about new cases of coronavirus that have been reported by the Scottish Government over the past two days.

The latest figures show that 2,969 people returned a positive test in the last 24-hour period which is the highest daily figure since January.

Further data released showed that two-thirds of the cases in the 15-44 age group were male.

Prof Bauld was asked earlier today on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program whether the Euro 2020 championships may have contributed to the high cases.

She replied: “It is very worrying that we have this increase in cases and most of the cases are among men and young people.

“Traditionally throughout this horrible period that we have all gone through, we have not normally seen a big difference between men and women in cases, and in fact at some points we have had higher cases in women for example as they make up a percentage. of health and social care workers early in the pandemic.

“So something strange is happening. Now I do not have any evidence to suggest that it is related to football and that’s what I said, the answers I got to my question were quite amusing that the public thinks football should be blamed, and I do not think that we must reach that conclusion.

“What I would say is that there are a lot of activities that go along with these types of events going to other people’s homes, etc., mixing with a lot of different people, not necessarily related to the area of fans or matches.

“There is something that has happened in recent days and really needs to be investigated. I am sure we will hear more from our public health colleagues in the coming days.”

Bauld added that she was “shocked” by how many people had tested positive

She added: “I’m quite shocked to tell the truth. Many of my colleagues were responsible for many tests yesterday, in fact almost 43,000 tests were done which was a huge gap for example from 25,000 the day before.

“So that ‘s why the positivity of the test is small, but these are big numbers.

“We have heard from the First Minister repeatedly that about 5 per cent of people are ending up in hospital compared to 10 per cent earlier in the pandemic.

“If you look at 5 percent of 2969, that’s still a lot of people who wouldn’t want to stay in the hospital. So I think I’m worried and we’ll have to see how this goes on and what is causing it. And you you know we can speculate but it’s not good. “

