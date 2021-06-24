George Osborne was elected President of the British Museum





In an announcement made Thursday morning, Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum, said: I am very happy to welcome George Osborne as our Chair. George Osborne knows the Museum well and appreciates the trust that the Museum enjoys all over the world. He understands the active role the British Museum is playing in the recovery of the country, creating opportunities for everyone to discover the collection as their own – in the country, through loans for their local museums and online. Under the current leadership of Sir Richard Lambert, we have laid the groundwork for the master plan, to begin the largest transformational project in our history, and to renew our performances. Together with my colleagues I look forward to working with George to continue to ensure that the British Museum is the world’s most innovative, accessible and inspiring museum in the world. READ MORE Osborne, a former Editor of the Evening Standard, said: “I’m absolutely excited to be joining the team at the British Museum – and I’m so honored to have had the opportunity to apply for this role and to have been selected by the Trustees to be made their Chairman. All my life I have loved the British Museum. In my opinion, it is simply the largest museum in the world. It is a place that unites cultures and tells the history of our common humanity. Richard Lambert will be a very difficult act to follow, but I look forward to working with Hartwig and the impressive team he leads at the museum. I hope to bring my experience, energy and passion to this incredibly exciting role. Osborne was elected Chairman by the trustees, a group that includes such prominent left-leaning figures as Professor Dame Mary Beard, artist Grayson Perry and writer, academic and former television presenter Muriel Gray. Osborne will join the board as of September 1, 2021 and will succeed Sir Richard Lambert as Chairman on October 4, 2021. The chairman of the British Museum is not a government appointment, and although the current government has its own form to keep its ears on issues (it initially blocked Professor Beard’s appointment in response to its pro-European views), the Museum has full independence in appointing some of its administrators and the Chairman is elected by the board independent of the government.

