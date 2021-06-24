International
Why governments the Pacific trade deal may not be a risk worth taking
Louise Curran, professor of international business at the School of Business Market, and Jappe Eckhardt, senior lecturer in international political economy at York University, on the trade ambitions of governments.
The UK government has negotiations began to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP), suggesting that joining this trade pact is a positive Brexit result.
The CPTPP, as the name implies, is a trade agreement (and related matters) between eleven countries bordering the Pacific: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. . It’s the result of a review of a preliminary agreement, the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), after the Trump administration pulled the US out of negotiations and destroyed the new deal.
It is highly unlikely that joining the CPTPP will bring about a significant change in the UK’s economic prospects after Brexit. Joining this mega-trade deal will require the UK to make the kind of tough compromises it often opposes when an EU member.
It will also bring UK exporters very limited additional benefits, both in absolute terms and compared to EU competition, and risks dragging the UK into the growing geopolitical dynamics of Asia and the Pacific. complex.
New offers
Since leaving the European Union, the UK has ostensibly signed thick and fast trade agreements.
However, these early agreements, with countries like Vietnam, Japan AND Norway Were grandfather agreements – renegotiations with countries with which the country already had market entry agreements due to EU membership. Since trade within these relations was already quite free, negotiating such agreements was much less complex than completely new agreements, which require additional concessions.
The CPTPP is different from other UK trade agreements because the EU is not a member of the pact. Nor has he ever expressed any interest in becoming one. However, the EU has already signed bilateral agreements with many of the countries that are also members of the agreement: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Canada, Japan and Vietnam.
The EU is also in active negotiations with Australia and New Zealand, where progress is being made been encouraging and humor music is The positive.
The only CPTPP members with whom the EU does not have an existing or potential free trade agreement are Malaysia and Brunei. Although the latter is one of the richest countries in the region, it has less than half a million consumers. Malaysia 32 million consumers represent an interesting potential market and their trade negotiations with the EU have stalled.
So joining the CPTPP can bring economic benefits: lowering the cost of trade usually increases the flows and the common language that the UK shares with some signatories is a factor that traditionally favors trade. This will also result in a better market access for British companies in the Malaysian and Brunei markets than EU competitors.
But even the positive economic impacts of trade growth with these markets are likely to be limited due to gravity.
Like two planets floating in space, attracting one economy to another is a function of their size, and the distance between them a country’s closest trading partner is more often than not its neighbor.
trade gravity model is one of the most powerful in the economy. A handful of gravity, as much as politics, that explains why less than 8% of UK exports go to the CPTPP countries and that little Ireland has consistently been a most important market for companies in the UK rather than China.
The UK is simply not a Pacific country and the opening of markets, such as Malaysia, which are more than 10,000 km away, is unlikely to result in huge increases in trade.
Negotiation costs
So while there may be economic benefits from CPTPP membership, they are limited. In addition, negotiating access to these new trade opportunities will involve significant costs. All free trade agreements involve direct exchanges of access to key products of interest to the other party.
The UK has argued that, liberated from its EU partners, it will be easy that they agree to new free trade agreements, as they no longer have to worry about other members of the pet industries, such as French agriculture. But the UK also has sensitive industries, concerned about the impact of increased competition and different product standards on their livelihoods.
Farmers in the UK are already up in the arms with the reported willingness of the government to provide free access to agricultural products produced in less accurate standards in a recently agreed trade agreement with Australia. The CPTPP will exacerbate these concerns and expand the number of sectors with good reasons to resist free market entry.
Meanwhile, modern trade deals go far beyond tariffs. The CPTPP has extensive chapters on standards, including the controversial agricultural sector.
Joining the pact risks increasing regulatory divergence with the EU in sectors such as meat and milk, as well as industrial goods, thus complicating the UK’s much more important exports to EU markets. The CPTPP text often refers to regional standards and initiatives. The region in question is definitely Asia-Pacific, not Europe.
Complicated geopolitics
There is another danger that joins this agreement with a remote and complex region. The CPTPP greatly reflects geopolitical change energy dynamics emerging in Pacific Asia.
The US was one of the main instigators of the CPTPP’s predecessor, the TPP, and Trumps withdrawal from the deal left a power vacuum in the region. Other TC members, wary of China’s ambitions to fill this vacuum, decided to go ahead without the US and sign the CPTPP. New US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has expressed caution regarding the possibility that the United States may rejoin the agreement.
The next major regional agreement – the General Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) – includes several members of the CPTPP and China. For its part, China has also expressed itself recently an interest in joining CPTPP. This may not be an addition that the UK would consider desirable, given their complex bilateral relationship and human rights controversies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Partying to this agreement will drag the UK into a power struggle between regional powers and could complicate other important alliances, including India, which chose to stay away from both the CPTPP and the RCEP.
The rush to join the CPTPP appears to be economically unique and potentially risky. Perhaps it is not surprising that the UK government not in a hurry publish its impact assessment.
Louise Curran, professor of international business in TBS School of Business, and Jappe Eckhardt, senior lecturer in international political economy at York University.
This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.
