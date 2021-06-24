



Pakistan’s national security adviser accuses regional distributors of trying to disrupt the Afghan peace process in a thin ditch covered with rival India.

Pakistan’s national security adviser has criticized regional distributors he accuses of trying to disrupt the Afghan peace process, while condemning state terrorism against people under illegal occupation, a thin dig covered by eastern neighbor and old rival, India . Speaking at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) national security advisers in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on Wednesday, Moeed Yusuf said achieving peace in Afghanistan was the region with the most immediate priority. Failure to achieve peace in Afghanistan [is] the most immediate challenge we face [the] The SCO today, a statement issued by Yusufs’s office quoted him as saying the NSA meeting from eight countries, including India, Russia and China. The meeting was also attended by SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov. Yusuf warned against spoilers, both inside and outside Afghanistan, adding that unfortunately not everyone in the region claiming to prefer peace in Afghanistan does so in reality, his office said. or joint statement signed by all participants affirmed that one of the key factors in maintaining peace, security and stability in the SCO region is the earliest possible resolution of the situation in Afghanistan and the establishment of a lasting peace in this country. Relations between India and Pakistan have remained virtually frozen since February 2019 when an Indian-administered Kashmir bomb killed more than 40 security personnel in an attack that India blames on a Pakistan-based armed group. The ensuing blockade saw nuclear-armed countries carry out airstrikes on each other’s territory, a situation that only ended after Pakistan returned an Indian fighter pilot whose plane had been shot down by the Pakistani air force. On Wednesday, Yusuf reiterated allegations that Pakistan was facing foreign-sponsored attacks, not to mention India on the occasion. Pakistan has been a victim of planned, supported and sponsored terrorism from beyond our borders, which unfortunately remains a reality even today and has at its roots actors who may present themselves as defenders of global co-operation against terrorism, but in reality perpetuate it to create instability in the country and the region, his office quoted him as saying. India has not formally responded to the allegations since the publication of this report, but it has routinely denied such allegations in the past. A detailed statement issued by the SCO after the NSA meeting said a number of issues were discussed by the participants, including regional security, anti-drug trafficking operations, organized crime, information security and counter-terrorism operations. Rejection of the implementation of the policy of double standards regarding terrorists, separatists and extremists was confirmed, read SCO declaration.







