Catfish claims over $ 150,000 theft from non-profit

A mother of two who stole nearly $ 150,000 from a nonprofit community said she was being caught fishing by a fake American soldier who romantized her online.

Melanie Kilgour, 44, will soon be convicted after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud for transferring money in 34 transactions from Alexandra Community Hub in mid-2019 while employed as a financial controller and coordinator.

Judge Michael Tinney at Shepparton District Court on Thursday said the fraud was a “systematic, serious offense package” against an organization that distributed money to communities in the small regional town of Victoria.

He said Kilgour was still making excuses through her “unimpressive” pardon letter in court.

“I think she is still dealing with the magnitude of what she has done and is looking for explanations or excuses when there really is none,” he said.

Kilgour attorney Naomi Smith told court bank records that showed Kilgour transferred almost all of the money stolen from her personal account.

Bank investigations after the fact revealed that the money went to a number of people in America and Malaysia, she said.

She said the money went to a man who claimed to be an American soldier named Ty Donaldson, who Kilgour believed at the time was “her partner or boyfriend”.

Ms Smith said there were warnings of online fraud over the account, with others being robbed in the same circumstances.

She said the scammer fed Kilgour a series of lies while demanding money, eventually promising to meet him outside a bank in Alexandra.

“She waited, but he did not show,” she said.

A separate online account then tried to blackmail Kilgour by threatening to share intimate photos she had sent to her fake boyfriend, Ms. Smith said.

But Judge Tinney said there was little evidence of the catfish claim, with Kilgour unable to show any message between her and her fake boyfriend because she said her accounts had been deleted.

Ms. Smith showed the court a screenshot of WhatsApp messages between Kilgour and a man asking for money to prevent the distribution of her intimate photos, a conversation that occurred after the fraud.

“I accept the only evidence I have of any communication after the date of the violation,” she said.

Kilgour sold her home to pay off the money but still owes about $ 30,000 to the community center, the court heard.

Ms Smith said it would be difficult for her to be separated from her family if she was put in jail.

“The sad reality is that every time someone is sent to jail, he has an impact on others,” Judge Tinney said. “It’s even sadder when it doesn’t happen.”

He extended Kilgour’s condition but warned her that it did not mean she would wait to be released without a prison sentence for gaining financial advantage by fraud and making a false document.

The case will be returned to court on July 1.