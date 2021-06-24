Larger gatherings, Covid-19 testing instead of SHN being considered for those vaccinated, Singapore News & Top Stories

Connect with us

Larger gatherings, Covid-19 testing instead of SHN being considered for those vaccinated

June 24, 2021

SINGAPORE – Notice of stay at home (SHN) for vaccinated travelers in Singapore may soon be a thing of the past, while those who have been inoculated for Covid-19 here may be able to travel abroad and gather in a largest number in Singapore.

The announcement comes as the Republic raises its vaccination ration, setting an ambitious goal of vaccinating two-thirds of its population by National Day on August 9th.

The multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19 on Thursday (June 24th) said that with a higher number of vaccinations, Singapore will seek to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

This could mean that travelers to Singapore and Singaporeans traveling abroad will undergo more frequent testing for Covid-19 instead of serving SHN.

Larger clusters of vaccinated people may also be on the cards, the task force added.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the task force, said: With higher vaccination rates, we will also be able to resume travel. Those who have been vaccinated will be granted a concession when they travel or return to Singapore.

For example, vaccinated travelers, including Singaporeans traveling overseas and (returning) to Singapore, may be subjected to more frequent testing instead of serving SHN, Mr Gan added.

Travel disruptions coming from Covid-19 have put a lot of pressure on companies, especially those dependent on migrant workers, as well as families dependent on the country’s foreign workers.

To help with this, Mr Gan said more workers, in particular migrant workers and domestic foreign workers, would be allowed to enter Singapore.

“This will alleviate the great pressures that our enterprises have had since the beginning of the pandemic and will allow small projects to resume, family members to reunite and their migrant workers to join them.”

During the press conference, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said the Government will also review public health guidelines for vaccinated people within Singapore, including allowing larger gatherings.

“We can allow meetings involving vaccinated persons to have larger group sizes and also relax the rule of social distancing in such settings because only vaccinated persons are involved,” he said.

This can apply to a whole range of different settings, including religious services, sporting events, and weddings.

Mr Gan noted that as Covid-19 becomes endemic here, Singapore will need to change the way it approaches treatment of the disease and learn to live with it. There will be people infected every day, but if the vast majority of the population is vaccinated, the coronavirus situation will be under control.

“The key is to minimize the number of hospitalizations and the number of serious cases. Instead of focusing on day-to-day cases, we can focus on patients who are hospitalized or in the ICU (intensive care unit). This is what many other countries are doing now “

In an article published by The Straits Times on Thursday, the co-chairs of the task force said Singapore would prepare its population to deal with Covid-19 as part of their daily lives.

This means that people will be able to work, travel and shop without quarantine and blockages, even with the coronavirus in between.

With plenty of people vaccinated, Covid-19 will be managed like other endemic diseases such as the common flu and hand, foot and mouth disease, the three task force co-chairs said Thursday as it outlines plans for Singapore to move to a new normal.

They had previously announced that a roadmap is being drawn up to move to this new normal and this will be done along with achieving certain vaccination points.

The task force said vaccination already appears to be effective in reducing infection and transmission levels. Most fully vaccinated people show mild or no symptoms even if they contract the disease.

The task force said that by the beginning of next month, two-thirds of the population in Singapore will have received at least one double-dose vaccine strike.

The next event will be for at least two-thirds of the population to be fully vaccinated in two doses by National Day.

Read more: Singapore’s Covid-19 naval ministers share the country’s roadmap for the new normal in the exclusive SPH.



