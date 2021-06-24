The man who died 3,000 years ago discovered he was the earliest victim of a shark attack





A man who died 3,000 years ago probably between 1370 and 1010 BC is the oldest known victim of a shark attack, according to a new study that analyzed his archaeological remains in the Seto Inland Sea of ​​the Japanese archipelago. Using a combination of archaeological science and forensic techniques, the international team of researchers, including a team from Oxford University, carefully recreated what happened during this encounter with the shark. In research, published in Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, scientists drew the damage found in the debris on a 3D model of the human skeleton to aid visualization and analysis. They found close to 800 wounds with patterns indicating that the victim was most likely alive at the time of the attack and not cleared after death. The victim has at least 790 traumatic perimortem lesions characteristic of a shark attack, including deep, bony cuts, punctures, cuts with superimposed stretch marks, and soft perimortem soft force fractures, the researchers write in the study. Analyzing the injuries, which were mostly confined to the hands, feet and front of the chest and abdomen, the scientists said they could rule out human conflict and causes more commonly reported as animal predators or scavengers through an elimination process. The distribution of the wounds strongly suggests that the victim was alive at the time of the attack his left hand was shaved, possibly a protective wound, they said in a statement. The initial discovery of the remains was made when scientists were investigating evidence of violent trauma to the skeletal remains of prehistoric hunter-gatherers at Kyoto University. They found this adult male named Tsukumo No24 filled with traumatic injuries with evidence that his body was found shortly after the shark attack and buried with his men in the cemetery. Shortly after the attack, most of his body, though not all, was found and buried in Tsukumo Cemetery, the study noted. Based on the excavation data, scientists say he lacked his right foot and his left foot was placed on top of the body in an inverted position. We were initially shocked by what could have caused at least 790 deep, toothed injuries to this man. There were so many injuries and yet he was buried in the community cemetery, said in a statement Oxford University scientists, Oxford University scientists, Tsukumo Shell-site cemetery. Oxford scientists believe the man may have been fishing with friends at the time of the attack. Based on the character and distribution of the tooth marks, they believe the most likely species responsible were either a tiger or white shark. This discovery not only offers a new perspective on ancient Japan, but is also a rare example of archaeologists being able to reconstruct a dramatic episode in the life of a prehistoric community, added study co-author Mark Hudson of the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

