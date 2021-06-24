It’s worth the health faculty to counter Gauteng’s humanitarian health crisis





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Johannesburg – Staff and students from the University of Witwatersrand University Faculty of Health Sciences will hold a five-day gathering to raise awareness about the Gauteng healthcare crisis and put pressure on stakeholders to take action. The faculty says the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and the threat of the third wave Covid-19 have put the healthcare system in Gauteng in a rapid decline. The hospital has been closed since a fire broke out on April 16, which destroyed medical supplies worth R40 million and 40% of hospital intensive care beds. While Gauteng is expected to see a greater increase in infections within the next 2-3 weeks, the faculty says more patients will seek intensive care, yet the province is striving to provide proper health care to its residents. Vaccine Specialist and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Shabir Madhi said: it is very clear that what we are facing is a humanitarian crisis in the midst of a global pandemic. And it is no longer acceptable. Picketing will take place daily from Thursday, June 24th to Wednesday, June 30th between 12pm and 1pm, however weekends will be excluded. The group will meet outside the Wits health faculty and outside the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Participants were asked to wear black to observe the solemnity of the occasion. The chairman of the Faculty’s Professional Ethics and Standards Committee and a senior clinician, Professor Ashraf Coovadia, says the faculty will represent over 7,000 staff and students working within the Gauteng healthcare system “We can not stand any closer and testify to a growing humanitarian crisis without raising our voices,” he said. In a press release, the faculty said the health crisis in Gauteng has had an impact on the clinical training of undergraduate and postgraduate students. The faculty has witnessed the rapid collapse of the healthcare system in Gauteng, particularly in the context of the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and the threat of the third wave Covid-19. This has far-reaching implications, not only for those seeking health care services, but also for those required to provide it. The closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital & the threat of the third wave COVID-19 has put the healthcare system in Gauteng in a rapid decline. Students and staff will hold a peaceful gathering on weekdays, 12:00 – afternoon, starting today June 24 – June 30 @ Radio702 pic.twitter.com/3ovY2eSyTn – Wits Faculty of Health Sciences (@WitsHealthFac) June 24, 2021 [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos