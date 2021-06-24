Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies at 61 Obituaries News

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III has died after a prolonged illness, according to several news reports and later confirmed by his family.

News reports say Aquino had been on dialysis for at least five months and had recently undergone heart surgery. According to ABS-CBN News, he was hospitalized early Thursday.

Al Jazeera Jamela Alindogan, reporting from the capital Manila, says sources have confirmed Aquino’s death on Thursday.

Aquino, 61, served as the country’s 15th president from 2010 to 2016 and was succeeded by incumbent Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the Aquino family said the former president died peacefully in his sleep after suffering from secondary kidney disease to diabetes at 6:30 a.m. Manila time on Thursday (2230 GMT 23 June).

The family also thanked Aquino supporters as well as those who worked on his home during his final days.

No words can express how broken our hearts are and how long it will take for us to accept the reality that he is gone.

Deep sadness

It is with deep sadness that I learned this morning about the death of former President Benigno S. Aquino III, Supreme Court Judge Marvic Leonen, who was appointed by Aquino in 2012, said in a statement earlier in the day.

I knew he was a good man, driven by his passion to serve our people. I saw him holding his title with dignity and integrity, added Leone, who had also served as a peace negotiator in Aquinos with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Duterte spokesman Harry Roque said the nation is grateful to the former president for his contribution and services to the country.

The government has ordered the country flag to be flown at half-staff to mourn Aquino’s death.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is an ally of Aquino, said in a statement that she is heartbroken to hear the news of former presidents passing by.

He was a good friend and an honest president. He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular, she said.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, who was installed as the new archbishop of Manila on Thursday, also paid tribute to Aquino.

Let us believe in the mercy of our loving Father. And let us now pray for eternal rest for his soul, he said, before observing a moment of silence for the former president during his inaugural Mass. Aquino had clashed with the Catholic Church over the issue of women’s reproductive health and the use of contraceptives, which the powerful church opposes.

Aquino, right, shown here with Chinese President Xi Jinping, drew Beijing in anger when he raised a case before the International Court of Arbitration challenging China’s claims in the South China Sea [File: Wally Santana/Reuters]

In a statement, the European Union office in Manila said: We mourn a friend who pushed for deepening our relationship.

The German Embassy in Manila also issued a separate statement welcoming Aquino for his role in intensifying ties between the Philippines and Germany during his tenure.

Charg dAffaires John Law of the US Embassy in Manila expressed his condolences to the Aquinos family, adding that his government will always be grateful for our partnership.

Elevations and reductions in office

It was during the administration of Aquino that Manila took over China and raised a case before the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague over the maritime dispute in the South China Sea.

The Philippines won that historic issue a month after Aquino left office in 2016.

His six-year term without sustainable economic growth for the country.

But he also faced controversy, including allegations of mismanagement after Typhoon Haiyan 2013, which left more than 6,000 people dead.

While known as personally incorruptible, his name was tarnished as critics and the opposition questioned the release of reallocated public funds to his allies in Congress.

He also approved a controversial government operation that left 44 commandos dead while pursuing a Malaysian armed leader on the southern island of Mindanao.

Without official notice, without order, flags are being lowered to half-staff in public and private places. It will always be so when the public loses someone who, at the moment of passing and thus the final reckoning, no doubt knows that he has served them faithfully and with honor. pic.twitter.com/0spMVtsaRb Manuel L. Quezon III (@ mlq3) June 24, 2021

This event broke the peace agreement with the Muslim rebels that Aquino headed during his tenure.

He was also questioned about his role in the spread of dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, in 2016 shortly before leaving office.

Aquino, also known in the Philippines by the nickname Noynoy, was the only son of two of the countries’s democratic icons. He has four sisters.

His mother, the late President Corazon Aquino, came to power after the overthrow of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986. During a failed military coup in 1989, he survived an assassination attempt by rogue soldiers while trying to protect his mother.

Aquino’s father and name, former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., was killed at Manila International Airport when he returned from exile in the U.S. in 1983. The assassination was seen as a trigger for popular revolt and the overthrow of Marcos three years later. .

Prior to his election as president in 2010, Aquino served as senator from 2007 to 2010, and as a member of Congress representing Tarlac province from 1998 to 2007.

The death of his mother in late 2009 led to a spate of support that catapulted Aquino into the presidency in the 2010 election.

After stepping down in 2016, Aquino maintained a low profile as Duterte allies continued to criticize him, and as he faced legal charges related to the commando assassination in 2015. He was also the target of online attacks and misinformation by supporters of Duterte.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Aries Arugay, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, said the Aquino crossing is a valuable reminder that the Philippines must find its true democracy in the north and human rights.

Richard Heydarian, a Filipino political analyst and Al Jazeera columnist, said that five years after his presidency left Aquino looking very desperate and an isolated political figure.

He said attacks by the Duterte administration and its supporters, blaming him for everything that has gone wrong in the country, have affected Aquinas.

Noting that Aquino took over the presidency just months after his mothers passed, Heydarian said the death of Aquino’s youngest on Thursday could also shape the direction of the country’s politics ahead of the May 2022 presidential election.

Growing dissatisfaction with President Duterte’s massive mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis could have some effects on the political rally, he told Al Jazeera, adding that it could put more pressure on Vice President Robredo to maintain the mantle of democracy. liberal that for a long time was held by the Aquino family.