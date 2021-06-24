The blind visit to the pope will restore US-Vatican ties after the Trump years

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The last time a US secretary of state visited the Vatican, diplomatic sparks flew and Pope Francis refused to take Mike Pompeo.

Photo Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a visit to the Holocaust Memorial as part of the signing ceremony of the Holocaust Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2021. REUTERS / Michele Tantussi / File Photo

When Antony Blinken meets Monday with the pope and senior Vatican officials, the new secretary of state’s visit will set relations between Washington and the Holy See on a new footing.

He will also set the stage for a visit to the pope by Joe Biden, just the second U.S. Catholic president, expected in October.

The visit follows a conference at which U.S. Roman Catholic bishops voted to draft a communion statement that could advise Catholic politicians, including Biden, who support abortion rights despite personally opposing the practice.

Pompeo’s visit last September was widely seen as a diplomatic mistake.

He encouraged the Vatican before it arrived, saying on Twitter and in an editorial that it was endangering its moral authority by pursuing a bilateral agreement with China on the appointment of bishops there.

Pompeo published the editorial in a conservative Catholic magazine that has been highly critical of Pope Francis and whose editor in 2019 wrote a lengthy critique entitled A Failed Papacy.

A Vatican official rebuked Pompeo for violating one of the rules of diplomacy by making public demands. Another said his request for an audience with the pope was rejected because it was too close to the US presidential election and the Vatican did not want it to be used for domestic political purposes.

Pompeo scored an own goal against China. The way he hailed him in such a rude, arrogant way made it easier for the Vatican to justify renewing the agreement, said Massimo Franco, a columnist for the Italys Corriere della Sera who has written extensively on US-Vatican relations .

The Biden administration will be much more subtle in the Vatican’s memory of religious freedom in China, Franco told Reuters.

After NATO took a tough stance on China at the first Bidens summit, Washington could put pressure on the Vatican to be more open to human rights in China and Hong Kong, said Alberto Melloni, a historian of the Italian Church and advisor to the European Commission.

The question is, will the US allow the Vatican to be exempt from criticizing China just because of its agreement with the bishops? he told Reuters.

CLIMATE CHANGE

One of the main points of contention between the Vatican and the White House while Donald Trump was president of the US was climate change. Trump was disregarding the problem as he destroyed fossil fuel climate policies and regulations.

The Pope criticized the withdrawal of the United States Trumps from the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming. The Vatican welcomed Bidens’ return to the agreement.

Francis, who in May hosted the climate envoy to Bidens, Roman Catholic John Kerry, has urged nations to work together to save the planet.

We see working together (with the Vatican) as an opportunity to raise countries’ collective ambitions and address the climate crisis by setting up and implementing national emission reduction targets, for example, said Philip Reeker, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian issues.

The Vatican will host world religious leaders and scientists ahead of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in November in Britain, which many expect the pope to attend.

In another scratch, the pope criticized Trumps’ commitment to build a wall along the US-Mexico border as non-Christian. Trump said it was embarrassing for the pope to question his faith, but later called him a wonderful boy. They met at the Vatican in 2017.

Blinken and Vatican officials are also expected to discuss ways to combat human trafficking and encourage debt relief for poor countries.