Singapore to expand its vaccination campaign for all 12 years and older on 2 July





People wearing face masks as a preventative measure against the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore. Maverick Asio | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images SINGAPORE Singapore will expand its Covid vaccination program to all residents 12 years of age and older starting early next month. The government said Thursday that some permanent residents and holders of long-term permits could start booking appointments on July 2nd. As of June 11, citizens between the ages of 12 and 39 had a front window to book vaccinations. Singaporeans were initially given a two-week window, but the Ministry of Health said the period would be extended by one week. Authorities approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15 years of age in mid-May. The Southeast Asian country does not have the fastest vaccines in Asia-Pacific, but remains many countries in the West. The health ministry said about 3 million people have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine so far, of whom 2 million have been fully vaccinated. The population of Singapore is about 5.8 million people. Accelerate vaccinations Singapore will increase its inoculation campaign, increasing daily doses to 80,000, from 40,000 in May, authorities said. Place before extended the duration between the first and second doses in order to allow more people to take their first stroke. But as the country accelerates its spread, officials said some people who have already booked meetings will be able to get their second blows sooner. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore intends to fully vaccinate two-thirds of its population by August 9, the country’s National Day. Ong added that the country has signed an advanced purchase agreement with biotech firm Novavax. Last week, the company said its vaccine candidate was 90.4% effective overall in a phase three clinical trial. “We hope vaccine supplies arrive before the end of the year for those who want to get something that is not RNA,” he said. “But in the meantime, please continue to consider mRNA vaccines. They work very well.” Restrictions can be eased for fully vaccinated people Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs Singapore’s Covid workforce, also said authorities are discussing reviewing public health guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. “We can allow meetings involving vaccinated people to have larger group sizes and also relax the rules of social distancing in such settings,” he told a news conference, adding that this could apply to services. religious, concerts and sporting events. Wong added that the government is working on new guidelines for people in Singapore to be able to travel. For example, home stay notices or hotel quarantines can be removed or shortened for vaccinated people, depending on where they are returning, he said. “These are potentially revised guidelines that will be implemented for vaccinated people. We are still working through them and will announce them when we are ready,” he said. As of Thursday, Singapore had reported 62,493 cases of Covid-19 infections and 35 deaths.

