Covid Scotland: Euro 2020 meetings are blamed for the increase in Covid cases among men





Fans gathering inside to watch Euro 2020 have been blamed for a Covid-19 gender gap as issue numbers in Scotland reached record levels.

Figures released yesterday showed 2,969 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, eclipsing 2,649 cases recorded during the peak of the second winter wave.

In recent days about two-thirds of cases among people aged 15 to 44 have been men. The unprecedented rate coincided with the Euros football tournament, with Glasgow hosting matches as well as an outdoor fanzone for up to 6,000 supporters a day. Moscow has closed its football zone after Russia, which is hosting the match, saw a 30 percent increase in cases last week. Scotland supporters at the Glasgow Fan Zone As of June 21, 918 men in Scotland have had positive tests compared to 426 women aged 25 to 44 years. For those in their early twenties, the divergence is even more pronounced, with 765 men and 240 women. Professor Stephen Reicher, an expert in behavioral psychology at St Andrews University, believes this is related to men gathering inside to watch games. READ MORE: Almost 3,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours He told The Times: “A few weeks ago it was around 50:50. “Men and women became infected at the same rate,” he told BBC Radio Scotland. “Yesterday the data showed that young men – under 45 – were about three times more likely to get infected. “We can not be sure why this is so, but the clear explanation is that people were gathering together for football and were not taking precautions.” Allyson Pollock, public health expert and director of the Newcastle University Center for Excellence in Regulatory Science, said many factors may be involved, including men testing themselves before attending football events. The number of cases has increased by almost 40 percent since Monday. Five deaths were also recorded yesterday, the highest daily number since April. However, the number of people in the hospital with Covid dropped by one to 171, while the number of intensive care units remained unchanged at 18 – part of what it was during the winter peak. Scotland fans celebrate Nicola Sturgeon warned that growth could still put “great pressure” on the NHS. Writing on Twitter she said if the restrictions were to end on August 9 “we must take this increase seriously”. READ MORE MORE: Weekly virus-related deaths return in double digits The first minister said vaccines were waiting for the link between illness and death and “about 5 per cent of cases are admitted to hospital now” – but added that “5 per cent of a large number of cases will put a lot of pressure on the NHS and cause suffering and loss ”. Professor Devi Sridhar, an adviser to the Scottish Government in Covid, added: “Obviously care is needed, but the most important indicator is whether the link between cases and moderate to severe illness is breaking down. “This is a different wave from the previous ones,” he said. We are in a new territory. ”







