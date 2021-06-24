Palestinian activist dies during ‘brutal beating and arrest’ by Palestinian Authority forces

Nizar Banat’s family said 20 armed Palestinian soldiers stormed the family home in Hebron at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, “brutally beating and arresting him”.

In a statement, Hebron’s PA governor confirmed that Banat had died during an operation to arrest him. “During the arrest his health deteriorated and he was immediately taken to Hebron Hospital and after the doctors checked him, it appeared that the citizen was already dead,” said Jibrin Al Bakri.

Banat, 45, a carpenter by trade, had been an outspoken opponent of PA for many years, constantly accusing him of corruption. In his most recent Facebook post, he criticized PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh over the swap deal with Israel that would have seen at least one million Pfizer vaccines transferred to PA.

Last November, Banat spent several days in PA custody after posting a video on social media expressing harsh criticism of PA leaders. He was arrested under the PA Cybercrime Act, passed in 2017, which human rights groups say imposes severe restrictions on freedom of expression online.