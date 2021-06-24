Palestinian activist dies during ‘brutal beating and arrest’ by Palestinian Authority forces

Nizar Banat’s family said 20 armed Palestinian soldiers stormed the family home in Hebron at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, “brutally beating and arresting him”.
In a statement, Hebron’s PA governor confirmed that Banat had died during an operation to arrest him. “During the arrest his health deteriorated and he was immediately taken to Hebron Hospital and after the doctors checked him, it appeared that the citizen was already dead,” said Jibrin Al Bakri.
Banat, 45, a carpenter by trade, had been an outspoken opponent of PA for many years, constantly accusing him of corruption. In his most recent Facebook post, he criticized PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh over the swap deal with Israel that would have seen at least one million Pfizer vaccines transferred to PA.
Last November, Banat spent several days in PA custody after posting a video on social media expressing harsh criticism of PA leaders. He was arrested under the PA Cybercrime Act, passed in 2017, which human rights groups say imposes severe restrictions on freedom of expression online.
Issa Amro, as Banat a high-profile Palestinian critic of the PA, and also from Hebron, told CNN, “We are afraid of being killed by illegal Palestinian security forces. It is clear that there is a decision to get rid of opposition and activists at any cost. “
Amro, who recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Ramallah, was arrested himself two days ago by PA forces after criticizing PA leaders on social media.
Former member of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization Hanan Ashrawi called Banat’s death a “dangerous development” and warned of growing threats to Palestinian civil society. “The deterioration of conditions has gone unchecked for some time …. Responsibility is necessary,” Ashrawi wrote on Twitter.
The European Union representative office in Palestine said it was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Banat’s death and called for an immediate “full independent and transparent investigation”.
Earlier this year, Banat formed the Freedom and Dignity party to run in the PA parliamentary elections, which were to be held last month before being canceled by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.
