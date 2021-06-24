Sanitation, Shave your head for BJP recruits returning quickly to Trinamool





BJP workers returning to Trinamool were sprayed with cleaners in Birbhum, Bengal. Kolkata: From having to shave your head to cleaning in the cleaners, it is an embarrassing walk for BJP workers in West Bengal who are trying to get back to their old party Trinamool’s congress following the May election results. While the return was smoother for the likes of Mukul Roy, a Trinamool lieutenant who switched to BJP before the 2019 general election, it is a completely different experience for many party soldiers. Those who are accepted again have been seen passing fierce tests of allegiance and prostrating to please the powers that be. Recently, six BJP workers shaved their hair when exchanging party flags in Hooghly. The move revoked the sentencing of BJP MP Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta, who managed to secure a seat back in the upper house of parliament after an unsuccessful run in the state elections. Public humiliation is reminiscent of 1960s China, he said. Many will recall the horrors of China’s Cultural Revolution in the mid-1960s: mass denunciations, self-criticism, and other forms of public humiliation by the Red Guards, and the destruction of holy sites. These scenes are now being re-enacted across W.Bengal against BJP workers. Swap Dasgupta (@ swapan55) June 23, 2021 Today, in Birhum district, 150 BJP workers were completely sprayed with cleaners before the Trinamool flag was handed over. The local party leader who organized the crossing event said he “wanted to clear the BJP problem of these people”. After boldly declaring that it would win more than 200 of West Bengal’s 294 constituencies, the BJP was limited to less than 80 seats in the March-April elections by Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Since then, several Trinamool deserters have expressed interest in returning to the Mamata Banerjee team, in addition to Mukul Roy. Although Trinamool has been slow and selective in allowing returned clothes, at Mr. Roy’s return ceremony, Mamata Banerjee, somewhat secretly said, “More will come.” Trinamool, sources have said, is eager to “hit while the iron is hot” and break a piece of BJP, possibly one larger than the part that left Trinamool before the election.







