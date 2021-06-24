New home releases fell 42% in April-June, sales fell 58%





While the second wave of Covid-19 and blockades across states affected economic activity, housing departures fell 42 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in the April-June quarter, according to a report by Anarock Properties Consultants. The first seven cities saw about 36,260 new units launched in Q2 2021, compared to 62,130 units in Q1. Watch Zee Business TV Live Stream Below: Hyderabad is at the forefront of the overall housing launch with around 8,850 units launched in Q2 2021 – followed by MMR with 6,880 and Bengaluru with 6,690 units. Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai accounted for 51 percent of total new launches during Q2, 2021. Further, sales also fell during the quarter. About 24,570 units were sold in Q2 2021 in the seven major cities, compared to 58,290 units in Q1 2021 marking a decrease of 58% QoQ. NCR, MMR, Bengaluru and Pune together accounted for 74 per cent of sales in this quarter. However, compared to Q2 2020, home sales increased by 93 percent in Q2 2021. About 12,740 units were sold in the respective quarter of 2020, and 58,290 units in the previous quarter (Q1 2021). MMR and Pune accounted for a massive share of home sales between April and June 2021 with a share of 46 percent of total sales. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Property Consultants said: “The second wave of Covid-19 definitely affected the overall activity of the residential property market in the second quarter of this year when compared to the previous quarter. However, compared to in the relevant period of 2020, the sector showed extraordinary resistance “. Against the background of developers using technology in their businesses, there was a huge annual increase in both new launches and sales. Importantly, localized blockages and restrictions did not hurt activity as much as the nationwide blockade last year, he noted. “Furthermore, we saw the growing dominance of listed and leading developers whose sales share the smallest and most disorganized ones increased further during the quarter between the second wave – from 40:60 ago to 43:57 “Now. Back in FY 2017, the ratio was 17:83. The impact of the second wave was felt most intensely by the smaller and disorganized players,” Puri said.







