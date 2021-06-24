These travel insurance points can cost you money – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made by affiliate links on this site, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

Compare and Buy Travel Insurance For 2021 Compare Quotes With Over 22 Travel Insurers

You have chosen your destination, booked flights, made hotel reservations and booked tours. And maybe you bought travel insurance to protect your travel investment.

Even experienced travelers may miss important details when choosing a travel insurance policy. Here are the blind spots that can cost you money.

Failure to provide the full value of the trip

If your trip is to be interrupted or canceled altogether, you want to be reimbursed for your lost prepaid and non-refundable costs. If you do not secure all of your non-refundable travel costs, you will lose the chance to get the maximum possible refund.

This can happen if you buy an insurance policy very soon after you have made your initial 50% deposit on a major trip and only insure that amount of the deposit, says Scott Adamski, a spokesman for AIG Travel. You may have plans to update your policy as soon as you pay for the rest of their trip, but neglect to do so for one reason or another. In this scenario you have had a blind spot in securing the other 50%.

He points out that this issue usually arises for cruise vacations: You may not yet know all the excursions you want to make as part of your cruise at the time of booking.

As you build your original travel plans, make sure you adjust your policy as needed to cover what you may be missing out on.

Failure to take advantage of value-added travel insurance benefits

Travel insurance plans typically offer 24-hour travel assistance and an emergency hotline that can assist with a variety of issues both before and during a trip.

You may not be aware that a travel policy offers a wide range of assistance services including medical assistance, translation, security assistance, concierge services and more, says Adamski. Knowing the availability of these services can add great value to your trip.

Misunderstanding of Medical Coverage Outside the US

If you are traveling outside the US, in most cases domestic health insurance will not follow you while traveling abroad. The same is true for Medicare. This is a blind spot that can lead to large medical bills abroad if you have not purchased a sufficient amount of travel medical insurance.

Travel insurance plans can reimburse you for medical expenses and even help you cover some of the costs if prepayment is required to get treatment.

Furthermore, says Adamski, a plan’s 24/7 support service can provide medical assistance:

If you have a medical emergency while traveling, your travel insurance company’s medical assistance team can help you identify a suitable facility. If the emergency occurs in a foreign country where you have a language barrier, this help can also be critical.

The medical aid team can also help with lost or poor prescriptions, helping you contact a local doctor or pharmacy who can help you.

If your medical condition requires special arrangements for flying back home (such as an updated seat, a flat seat, a nurse attendant or more), your travel insurance company can help coordinate those arrangements.

Underestimation of the Cost of Medical Evacuation

You need to do an emergency medical evacuation is a worst case scenario, but this is what insurance is for. Lack of sufficient coverage for an expensive problem can be a blind spot.

If you have to evacuate medically, it can be extremely expensive, says Adamski. Even just from the Caribbean to Miami, an air ambulance will come at a five-digit cost and we have seen many evacuations located in the six figures, he says.

Since payment must be confirmed before an air ambulance can be set up, Adamski says you need to consider where the funds would come from in such a circumstance.

Facing such a financial burden while trying to get home can definitely be overwhelming, he says. A travel insurance plan with sufficient medical evacuation coverage would be vital in a case like this.

You can find travel insurance plans with $ 500,000 or even $ 1 million in medical evacuation coverage.

Failure to Navigate Coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions

Adamski says it is important to know that if you purchase a travel insurance plan within 15 days of your initial deposit on your trip, a waiver of the existing medical condition exemption may be included in your policy. This waiver implies that any pre-existing condition will be covered by the plan.

You can certainly purchase a travel insurance plan up to 24 hours before your scheduled departure, but do not miss the purchase window for waiving the waiver.

Cancel purchase unnecessary for any reason Coverage

If you want more protection for your travel investment, cancel your coverage for any reason. This add-on will give you the option to cancel the trip later for a reason not listed in the basic policy and still get some refunds. It adds about 40% to the cost of travel insurance.

But many people seek to buy this extra coverage for reasons that are already covered by standard travel cancellation insurance, notes Steven Benna, a spokesman for Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. Do not have a blind spot for all cancellation reasons that are covered in a standard policy. For example, canceling a trip because a family member is ill is covered by a typical travel insurance plan.

Standard travel cancellation coverage and cancellation for whatever coverage are special benefits, so do not pay extra for cancellation for any reason when you do not need it, Benna says.