A herd of over 15 Asian elephants in China for weeks has attracted global attention to flee their natural habitat, covering more than 500km across the country over the past year as scientists try to understand the behavior unusual mammoth animals.

The elephants began their journey from the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve near the border with Myanmar and Laos and were last seen near the city of Yuxi, showing signs of travel south.

But it is unclear what they will lead next, as no one knows why they are on this journey in the first place.

Sreedhar Vijayakrishnan, lead scientist at the Center for Wildlife Studies in Bengaluru, India, says elephants may have been lost to human intervention and food shortages.

They somehow moved from the Xishuangbanna rain forest, a wetland habitat probably due to human concerns, to the drier areas of Yunnan that may have resulted in a lack of orientation for the group, Vijayakrishnan told The Independent.

These are long-lived animals and should be tracked for much longer to finally say what is going on. For now we can only speculate, he added.

Degradation of forests and a seasonal reduction in resource availability may reduce the ability of these natural habitats to support elephants and are linked to increased human-animal conflict, according to a recent study of Asian elephants from the Wayanad Plateau in India, published in the journal Current Science.

There is a lot of degradation and fragmentation within forests. And elephants also have strong fidelity to countries as they maintain specific house ranges and there is also competition among elephants in these forest areas, Anoop NR, a co-author of this study by the Ashoka Trust for Ecology and Environment Research (ATREE) in Bengaluru, i tha The Independent.

In the case of stray elephants in China, Anoop says that if another herd of elephants had occupied the same forest area, there would have been competition for a critical resource like water during a resource crisis season.

In such a case, herds that are unable to compete with the stronger elephants may disperse and look for a new habitat and go and settle there. And this is a normal process that happens everywhere, even in South India, he added.

While herds of elephants are matriarchal, with female elephants that males only mate for mating before leaving, the current population has three male elephants traveling with the herd, searching for food, napping in the woods, and bathing in canals along the way.

There is nothing particularly unusual about this. Men are also part of social groups. It’s just that when they mature sexually they tend to leave the herd and hang out with other men or live alone until they mature socially, Vijayakrishnan said.

But whether these men are related to the group or not is something we cannot say definitively at this point in time. We will have to do some genetic testing to see if they are from the same group. If they are not from the same group it would be interesting to see how they were socialized and at what point they did so, he added.

With China home to just 300 individuals of endangered species, conservatives and animal behavior experts are eager to know where the next herd is heading.

Overall, across their range, Asian elephants are subject to a variety of threats that have resulted in behavioral changes affecting their movement patterns and overall feeding behavior, Vijayakrishnan said.

In crop raid areas, he said, the species have been observed resting all day and feeding at night while in their natural habitats these mammals are known to be nutritious during the day.

There are many changes that occur mainly in response to human concerns and this case in China could be one of the examples of how elephants react to the changing environment in today’s anthropocene, the CWS scientist added.