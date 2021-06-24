



Health personnel from the provinces, new graduates can be attracted to Bangkok The search for more beds for Covid patients continues



A student gets a blood pressure check before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at Ramkhamhaeng University on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool) The Covid-19 Situation Management Center plans to use health personnel brought in from the provinces and new medical graduates to help care for the growing number of Covid-19 patients in the Bangkok area. CCSA spokesman Apisamai Srirangson unveiled the plan Thursday. She also said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was very concerned about the lack of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in Bangkok and neighboring provinces. The prime minister had instructed state agencies to help the capital and surrounding areas increase the number of beds available, especially for patients in the yellow and red groups with severe symptoms. She said Thursday’s meeting discussed mobilizing staff from all sectors – including soldiers, provincial health officials and new medical graduates – to help care for Covid-19 cases in and around Bangkok. Dr Apisamai said the meeting also discussed allowing infected people to choose isolation at home instead of hospitalization. No conclusion was reached. More information was needed. Some risk factors had to be considered, she said. The meeting heard by teleconference from Governor Nakhon Pathom that the spread of the disease in slaughterhouses in the central province was caused by the movement of workers, many of them migrants. Authorities in the province were integrating efforts to address the problem, the CCSA spokeswoman said. They would hold a meeting with local slaughterhouse operators on the Covid-19 control measures and find a site to set up a fourth field hospital in the province. Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office Jadet Thammathat-Aree said the capital and surrounding provinces saw an increase in infections of 2,000-3,000 cases per day. The NHSO was coordinating with private hospitals to increase the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients in the Greater Bangkok area. He said the NHSO is covering medical expenses. The Ministry of Public Health was also looking for other ways to increase the number of beds available. “On the issue of budget allocations for medical treatment, we have secured sufficient funding, but the number of patients is not declining,” Dr Jadet said. “There are 2,000-3,000 more people infected every day, especially in and around Bangkok. This is putting more pressure on the availability of hospital beds. “Hospitals and inns in the field have been set up, but there are groups of infections that increase the need for beds,” Dr Jadet said. He expected about 1,000 more hospital beds to be made available.

