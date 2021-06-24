Weather in the UK: Weekend bathing before temperatures rise 22C in July





Do not worry, summer weather is set to return from July (Photo: SWNS / LNP / PA) The heaviest rain is expected across the UK this weekend before temperatures set in July. According to the Met Office, there will be rain by the end of the week, with the South of the country being hit particularly badly. And rainfall worth up to a month could be recorded tomorrow in some parts of the South East. It will remain cloudy and bright for the rest of today in most of the UK, with some rainfall in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The clouds will move tonight and over the weekend, bringing some isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. But hope is on the horizon as the weather will improve from July with clearer skies and warmer temperatures. A Met Office spokesman said: “In general, as we look forward to July, generally resolved weather is forecast, with some of the shortest possible unresolved spells.” Areas in the northwest have a higher risk of seeing less rain and more clouds than elsewhere as weather fronts try to enter from the Atlantic. To watch this video, please enable JavaScript and consider updating to a web browser

supports HTML5 video This weekend is set to be a rinse, with large showers occasionally (Photo: PA)

But July should bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures above 22C (Photo: LNP) As is typical in the summer months in the UK, with warm weather the risk of periods of rain and storms increases especially across the South. They added that total rainfall is expected to be around the average for this period of the year around 57 mm for July. Temperatures are expected to be above average but it is not really possible to determine exactly how hot it will be every day weeks ago, the spokesman said. However, the indications are that we will have very warm or hot forecasts in the coming weeks. More: weather

The average daytime temperature for the south of England in July is 22C, so temperatures must rise beyond that. There will be high pressure from western and northern Europe, which will bring higher temperatures with it. A slow-moving air stream will attract calmer conditions and warmer weather. Temperatures are expected to rise from next Tuesday, reaching around 23C at the right time for the 16th round match of the Englands Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at weweews. For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







