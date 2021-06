NBAA News Hour: Examining the Complexity of Returning to International Ops | NBAA

June 23, 2021 Announcing the FAA’s most effective letter of authorization (LOA) application process featured a June 23 NBAA News Hour webinar examining the intricacies of international operations as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thankfully, after nearly a year limited to flying internationally, things are finally starting to open up again,” said Clement Meersseman, senior adviser on international procedures in the Aviation Manuals, who sponsored the session. “It’s a great time to remind all the operators that you want to have established procedures. Now in beta testing, the new process changes the current requirement for obtaining individual LOAs on certain installed devices. Instead, compliance statements would be issued for common equipment installed on specific aircraft types. “If you have five [operators] that everyone has gone through the same training, everyone has the same vendor manual, and they have the same airplane, why should there be this iterative review process when we can have it verified and pre-agreed once at the national level? Gulfstream Flight Test Manager Justin Maas noted. Instead of asking what some individual LOAs might be in the aircraft manual, Maas added, the new “window stickers” will allow operators to quickly verify equipment compliance with inspectors. This change should provide a welcome relief for operators already struggling with ever-changing demands as international operations return to more “normal” levels. For example, some operators are now experiencing approved changes to a November 2020 Special Procedures for In-Flight Contingent Procedures in Ocean Airspace in the event of weather or other deviations from a designated ATC route without clearance. “In 2020, 133 Level Two fault reports were recorded against aircraft [despite] has only 10% of traffic by 2019, ”said Scott McLellan, FAA’s inspector of aviation safety operations with the AFS-400 More than half of those 133 reports were filed against aircraft equipped with pilot-communicator controllers that enable flight crews to communicate with ATC radio coverage. “Unforeseen aid is one thing I would really like to emphasize, for people to get into it. [international flight operations manuals] and make sure they get back into their streams for ocean crossings, McClellan added. The NBAA News Hour presentation was the first in a new series of Thought Leadership sessions that addressed common questions and issues identified by NBAA member companies. The presentation addressed other questions related to international operations guidance and updating of operations manuals and authorizations, as well as training procedures and best practices.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos