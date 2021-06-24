Global Banks Prepare to Use New SWIFT Platform for International Payment Flows

BRUSSELS – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Six major global banks today announced their approval of the new SWIFT transaction management platform and are preparing to use its enhanced capabilities to enable new services, improve efficiency and reduce costs when the platform starts to operate in November 2022.

Bank of China, Bank of New York Mellon, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered confirmed their preparations for the platform after the collaboration detailed an ambitious map that will be released over the next 18 months. New features including pre-assessment of beneficiary details, central management of exemptions, high-speed gpi rails extension at lower value payments, and new data-rich services based on ISO 20022 will serve as extended platform building blocks. These are integral components of the SWIFT strategy to facilitate instant and hassle-free transactions anywhere in the world.

The evolution of the platform relies on the extensive work by the SWIFT community in the last five years to transform cross-border payments. Through gpi, most cross-border payments today reach the final beneficiaries within minutes with full transparency and confirmation when the payment reaches its final destination. This happens across the SWIFT network that connects more than 11,000 institutions and 4 billion accounts in 200 countries around the world.

The new capabilities and expanded platform that SWIFT is building will take these advances to the next level by ensuring interaction with new types of payments, technologies and services. It will facilitate further innovation and enable exciting new solutions for end customers along with an improved cross-border experience. Preparations for new services are already underway and international banks see considerable potential in the platform’s capabilities in both payments and securities processing.

Fan Yaosheng, General Manager of Clearing Department, Bank of China tha: SWIFT is already making substantial progress on the new strategy outlined last year, and the new features outlined in the roadmap today show that SWIFT is listening closely to the needs of the industry.

Paul Camp, CEO of Treasury Services, Bank of New York Mellon tha: We are very excited about the opportunities that the SWIFTs transaction management platform will offer. SWIFT has unique assets including global and domestic reach through connectivity with financial institutions around the world, extensive data and unparalleled sustainability. Unlocking the value of these assets will bring significant value to our global customers and we are fully committed to working with SWIFT and the wider industry to advance this transformation and help revolutionize the way value moves through world.

Pierre Fersztand, Global Head of Money Management, Trade and Payments, BNP Paribas tha: A transformation is taking place in the world of payments and securities processing. Our clients demand fast, secure and cost effective transactions. The new SWIFT platform equips the industry with the tools to innovate and meet the demands of the modern era, allowing institutions to use enhanced features and more powerful data and analytics to accelerate their digital transformation and deliver an experience perfect customer.

Manish Kohli, Global Chief of Payments and Receivables, Treasury and Commercial Solutions, Citi tha: The SWIFT platform strategy helps provide the industry with a clear path to an ubiquitous experience of instant and hassle-free cross-border payments, which, together with SWIFTs, achievement and established global scale, represents a reliable path towards success. We look forward to working with the wider SWIFT community to drive transformative change and deliver this significantly improved payment experience directly to our customers.

Ole Matthiessen, Managing Director, Global Cash Management Chief, Deutsche Bank tha: The SWIFTs platform will be a powerful catalyst for innovation for the financial services industry. We can already see how the platform will allow our industry to perfectly integrate new features that will reduce costs and ensure faster, hassle-free payments. It perfectly complements and integrates with Deutsche Banks’ own planned products and services to support future industry demand.

Philip Panaino, Global Chief, Cash Management, Standard Chartered tha: SWIFT has always been a valued partner to help our clients meet their business objectives and the expanded platform launched as part of the new strategy ensures that we can continue to adapt to their needs. SWIFT has a firm history in bringing innovative new solutions to market such as gpi, and we are confident that the new platform will be even more transformative for the industry.

About SWIFT



