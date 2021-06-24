International
Angela Merkel to take the final bow on the EU stage
2021-06-24
Berlin (AFP)
Germany’s Angela Merkel addresses what is expected to be her last EU summit on Thursday, with admiration from her leading colleagues after 16 years in power softened by a measured size of her achievements.
Characteristically non-sentimental, the 66-year-old chancellor, who is retiring from politics this year, described a packed agenda for the Brussels meeting in her last major speech in parliament.
He covered the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, facing “provocations” from Russia and pursuing an elusive agreement on migration to the bloc – but no word on its legacy.
Visitors to Berlin in recent weeks have highlighted the influence of the longest-serving EU leader with its gentle manner and cold gravitations, while some quietly complained about the lack of long-term vision.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served for 14 years in Merkel’s cabinet, said last month Merkel was “infinitely appreciated” in Europe “because of her vast experience”.
“When we are in disagreement, it will come up with an idea and remind us of what is important and break the deadlock. This power to unite – we will certainly lose it,” she said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed “her great authority”, saying it brings “reason and politeness to politics”.
“When she starts talking to the European Council, a lot of people are often still looking at their iPhones,” he said.
“But then they all put their iPhones. The pens are put. And we hear it.”
– Chip break –
On Thursday, opposition Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock also paid tribute to her leadership.
“Many people in this country are grateful that in the last 16 years you have kept Europe together in crisis situations,” said Baerbock, one of the candidates to replace him after the September general election.
Merkel’s resilience in marathon negotiations became a trademark, and she once famously described her “camel-like” ability to maintain sleep.
Brussels became like a second home over the years.
As another endless summit kicked off in the early hours of 2016, she walked out to one of the city’s favorite grocery stores, Maison Antoine, for a bag of Andalusian-flavored chips – a spicy mayonnaise with pepper and tomatoes.
She paid her bill.
Two years later, she attended an impromptu “beer summit” with the leaders of France, Belgium and Luxembourg around an accompanying table at the Grand-Place in Brussels.
But it was not always bonhomie with her leading colleagues, with the 2010-12 euro crisis in particular leaving permanent scars.
Merkel for a long time maintained a strict line with debt-ridden nations, including Greece, as it worsened towards exiting the eurozone.
Its austerity policies caused suffering to already stolen populations, with some leaders arguing that healing was more painful than disease.
Critics say mediated compromises to keep countries in the currency zone failed to address its enduring weaknesses.
Her 2015 refusal to knock on the door of people fleeing war and misery brought 1.2 million asylum seekers to Germany and led to a wedge between ardent supporters and angry opponents.
The still unresolved migration policies in the bloc have spurred far-right parties and backed populist leaders.
– ‘Mix’ –
Russia’s ambivalent stance toward Russia also often alienates partners, especially in Eastern Europe who fear the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will embolden Moscow at their expense.
In parliament, Merkel threw her weight behind the EU’s direct talks with President Vladimir Putin as she called for “a united front against provocations”.
The proposal immediately drew a nervous backlash from Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissing it as “dangerous”.
Merkel, who mediated a hastily concluded investment pact between the EU and China under the bloc’s German presidency in 2020, has also faced accusations of placing trade interests above long-term strategic goals.
Constanze Stelzenmueller of the Brookings Institution said the lack of policy coherence coupled with Germany’s “sadly underfunded” defense capabilities threatens European stability.
“Like Merkel’s reluctance to confront Moscow and Beijing, German military weakness has reduced the security of Europe and NATO,” she wrote last month.
German news weekly Der Spiegel said in a faded editorial online Thursday that “the EU is in worse shape today than it was at the beginning of its chancellery in 2005.”
“It’s not all Merkel’s fault. But because she led Europe’s largest country and high economic power for 16 years, it cannot be said that the EU’s poor state has nothing to do with it.”
2021 AFP
